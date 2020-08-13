NORTH KINGSTOWN – Next Tuesday, the North Kingstown Town Council and School Committee will hold a joint workshop to discuss the school reopening plan. The joint workshop is meant to serve as an opportunity for town and school officials, as well as members of the community, to openly discuss and make suggestions on the school reopening plan, which was submitted to the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) in July.
Currently, the reopening plan includes four potential options, depending on community health conditions and a possible resurgence of COVID-19: a full return to in-person learning scenario; a partial in-person learning scenario; a limited in-person learning scenario; or a complete continuation of distance learning.
While RIDE offered some feedback on North Kingstown’s initial reopening plans, Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to make an announcement the week of Aug. 17 regarding specifics as to how school districts are going to proceed with reopening.
The joint workshop will take place on Aug. 18, one day after Raimondo is expected to make her announcement.
While town manager Ralph Mollis said that the workshop would take place, he said was still waiting on confirmation of the meeting's start time.
