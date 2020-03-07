NORTH KINGSTOWN – The North Kingstown Town Council was presented last week with the annual audit report for fiscal year 2019, which detailed, in part, the state of the town’s general fund balance, revenues brought in, and recommendations going forward for financial reporting.
While the audit showed generally positive results in several areas, the report also pointed to some deficiencies in the town’s internal controls over its financial reporting, particularly regarding the sewer fund.
The audit report was completed and presented by Marcum, LLP, a public accounting firm. Audit committee member Jeffrey Wadovick also gave the council a separate overview of the town’s financial reporting, and provided the council with the committee’s comments and concerns.
Marcum director Kyle Connors said that, during the process of completing the audit, the firm had a “great working relationship with the school [department] and the town.”
During the presentation, Connors said that the town’s total fund balance increased by $2.2 million. The unassigned fund balance, he continued, was nearly $14 million, or roughly 15 percent of the operating budget.
The current unassigned fund balance level was “within the healthy target of 8 to 16 percent of budgeted expenditures,” Connors said.
“You’re on the higher end of that range, which puts you in a strong financial position,” he added.
The total fund balance also increased in both 2019 and 2018, as compared to 2017.
Revenues were also above budget by $1.5 million, with property taxes bringing in more than $470,000 of what was anticipated. And expenditures were $246,000 below appropriated amounts, showing favorable results in the areas of the planning department, fire department, general government and public works.
“Your expenditures were lower than what you anticipated them to be for fiscal year 2019,” Connors said. “They all had a portion that was lower than what was anticipated for costs.”
The audit report also detailed the status of the school department, as of the end of fiscal year 2019.
The department’s unrestricted fund ended the year with an assigned balance of $1.86 million, which is 2.8 percent of the operating budget. While the fund balance decreased by $85,000, the audit report noted that nearly $1 million had been transferred to the capital project fund, which previously had a deficit of more than $300,000.
Revenues were also $381,000 above anticipated amounts, mostly related to tuition, while expenditures were $491,000 below appropriations
Furthermore, the audit report detailed the status of the water department, Quonset/Davisville recreation and the sewer department.
The town’s financial reporting regarding the sewer fund was highlighted by both Connors and Wadovick as a “major issue.”
According to Connors and Wadovick, the town was recording the sewer fund inaccurately by including millions of dollars worth of revenue that wouldn’t be collected for years. The sewer fund, as reported by the town, included about $6 million in revenue that the town would receive over the course of a 20-year assessment.
While the revenue would eventually be collected in coming years, Connors and Wadovick pointed out that the town had reported the funds as if they had already been received.
“In prior financial statements, it was reported as though it was revenue collected at that time, but it was determined that it should not have been reported at that time,” Wadovick said. “It should have been pulled off the books and recorded as [...] income over the time it is received.”
Connors explained that the funds would be received over the course of 20 years.
“The revenue on that receivable is received over the course of 20 years,” Connors said. “Realistically it’s not going to be received over time so that was one of the restatements we had in your financial statements this year.”
The actual status of the sewer department, as detailed in the audit report, showed a deficit of roughly $1.2 million. However, the department’s operating income was around $1.3 million, compared to a $35,000 loss in 2018.
Connors also said that the water department’s fund had a net position of $13.1 million–$8.2 million of which was unrestricted for operational use. Revenues amounted to $3.7 million, slightly lower than the prior year, while operating expenses rose from $2.7 million to $2.9 million.
And Quonset/Davisville recreation showed the fund having a net position of $718,000, with operating revenues amounting to $1.7 million. It was also found to have an operating income of $386,000 compared to a $552,000 loss in 2018.
The audit report also touched on the town’s pension plans, which are administered through the state.
The general employee plan was funded at 71 percent, while the police plan was funded at 66 percent, the fire plan at 67 percent and the teacher retirement plan at 54 percent.
Connors said the town had made contributions to these plans “as prescribed by the state dating back to 2014.”
“If you wanted to fund them at a higher level, the state won’t allow you to do that,” he added.
Three federal programs–including Special Education, the Assistance to Firefighters Grant and the SAFER Grant–were also tested for compliance. No noncompliance was noted during Marcum’s testing
Marcum’s general recommendations going forward included a continued development of effective internal control of financial reporting, while adopting an accrual basis of accounting for said reporting.
“With continued improvement in your financial reporting […] that will allow us to issue financials by the state mandated deadline, which is Dec. 30,” Connors said. “The federal deadline isn’t until the end of March, but the state likes to see everything done by the end of December.”
“Hopefully we’re headed in that direction,” he added.
Wadovick also called attention to the school department’s transition into full responsibility of managing its own finances.
Last year, after entering into an agreement with the town, the school department assumed total responsibility for the financial management of the district’s cash accounts.
While Marcum didn’t experience any problems with the school department managing its own finances, Wadovick said the agreement could result in the town being unaware of future issues within the department.
“The auditor didn’t experience these issues, we just have some concerns that as the school department transitions into full responsibility [of managing its own finances], the town is losing some oversight on those departmental accounting records,” Wadovic said.
“Some issues may arise where things could happen at the school department financially that the town is unaware of, that the town would ultimately have to respond to, such as deficits,” he added. “Not being able to see some of that information […] may result in an internal control problem going forward.”
Though the school department said it had its financial management under control, Wadovic said he simply wanted to bring the issue to the town council’s attention.
Town council president Greg Mancini said that residents should have confidence in the financial status of North Kingstown.
“The citizens of our community should have confidence in the financials of our town based on a strong staff, based on an outside auditor and based on the audit committee themselves,” Mancini said.
