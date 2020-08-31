NORTH KINGSTOWN – In August, the North Kingstown Town Council discussed a three-way intersection in Wickford Village that has been a cause for concern and even car accidents. The intersection–where Brown Street, Phillips Street and Boston Neck Road meet–will also be on the State Traffic Commission’s agenda during its meeting on Sept. 2, where the commission is expected to recommend a change in signage.
Town manager Ralph Mollis explained to the council last Monday that he has received numerous calls about the intersection, adding that Peter Alviti, director of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (DOT), also expressed concern about the intersection on a recent radio show.
“I received numerous calls regarding the Brown Street, Phillips Street, Boston Neck Road three-way intersection in Wickford,” Mollis said. “In addition, a couple of council members mentioned that director Alviti referenced this intersection last week during a radio interview, and they asked that I follow up for an update.”
Residents and officials have previously discussed the intersection, calling it particularly dangerous. While there is a yield sign at the Boston Neck approach and a stop sign at the Phillips Street approach, there is no signage at the Brown Street approach–raising safety concerns for motorists and pedestrians alike.
Mollis said that, after contacting DOT, he was advised that the intersection was being added to the State Traffic Commission’s Sept. 2 meeting agenda. The town manager also said he was informed that the commission would be recommending that the yield sign at the Boston Neck approach be changed to a stop sign.
“They did share with me that they would be recommending that the yield on Boston Neck Road be changed to a stop sign,” said Mollis. “They feel this will benefit pedestrian safety and reduce the crashes involved at the Boston Neck approach, while also allowing for the efficient movement of traffic exiting Wickford.”
Councilor Richard Welch asked Mollis if DOT was recommending that signage–either a stop or yield sign–be added to the Brown Street approach.
“They are not recommending that at the Sept. 2 meeting, they could change that,” Mollis said. “But the recommendation is only on Boston Neck Road.”
Councilor Kerry McKay said that there should be stop signs at all three approaches, adding that cars coming down Brown Street drive too fast because they have the right of way.
“One of the problems with that traffic center is how fast people come, because they feel as though they have the right of way no matter what when they’re heading south,” he said. “People are going very fast down Brown Street and not really caring about the citizens walking across the street.”
“It should be a three-way stop sign,” McKay continued. “Everyone would have to stop and yield to the next person, it doesn’t seem to be that difficult.”
Mollis said that DOT was concerned that North Kingstown officials, including the town council, would not be supportive of a stop sign at the Brown Street approach.
“They were concerned about our reaction to a stop sign on Brown, because they feel if we put a stop sign there, the traffic backing up on Brown would be incredible and the Wickford businesses would have concerns with that,” he said. “DOT’s concern is that that would be our concern.”
Welch said he was not supportive of a stop sign at the Brown Street approach because of the potential traffic build up and how it would affect emergency responders’ ability to travel through Wickford.
“The rescue and fire equipment going through Brown Street would be a traffic nightmare,” he said.
Welch also said that he was concerned about DOT “deciding for Wickford and North Kingstown” what was to be done at the intersection, however council president Greg Mancini pointed out that it was a state road. Mancini also said that Welch and McKay should attend the virtual traffic commission meeting and express their concerns.
The Wickford Advisory Committee also recently assigned two members to look into the three-way intersection.
The State Traffic Commission meeting will be held over Zoom on Sept. 2 and is open to the public.
