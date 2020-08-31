EXETER – On Monday, the Exeter Town Council commemorated the life of Scott A. Gordon, who passed away in May of this year after leaving a lasting impact on the town. Gordon, along with his wife, Ruth, owned and operated Delmyra Boarding and Training Kennel, which originally served as the town’s animal shelter. He was also the town’s animal control officer, among several other noteworthy accomplishments.
Delmyra, which was purchased in 1976, served as the town’s animal shelter until the Exeter Shelter was built.
To remember and celebrate his life, the town council unanimously approved a proclamation stating that May 29, 2020–the day of Gordon’s death–would hereby be known as Scott A. Gordon Day.
Town councilor Manny Andrews, who requested that the item be put on Monday’s meeting agenda, said that, because of Gordon’s lasting legacy, it was only appropriate to make the proclamation.
“Scott Gordon, who was one of the owners, with Ruth, of Delmyra Kennel, passed away,” Andrews said. “This kennel, and Scott and Ruth, mean so much to Exeter that I thought it was appropriate to proclaim in the future that May 29, 2020 would be Scott A. Gordon Day.”
Andrews proceeded to read the proclamation, which included several highlights of Gordon’s life, going over his time in high school, the U.S. Navy and the impact he made on Exeter.
Gordon, who passed away at the age of 78, was born in Wisconsin. During his high school years, Gordon was a competitive swimmer and coach, before going on to work as a tree trimmer.
He later graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering and went on to be employed with Delco Radio in Wisconsin.
After graduating, Gordon served in the Navy on a Destroyer during the Cuban Crisis “Bay of Pigs,” after which he was honorably discharged in Newport, Rhode Island. He then worked as an engineer technician at General Dynamics in Groton, Connecticut.
Gordon met Ruth in 1968, and the two began showing and breeding St. Bernards and Chow Chows, going on to serve as a judge at the Plainfield Dog Racing Track, before ultimately purchasing Delmyra Boarding and Training Kennel in 1976. They were also members of the American Pet Boarding and Training Association.
They also traveled around the world on Veterinarian Educational tours, which took them to Sweden, China and Australia.
As Andrews read the proclamation during the virtual town council meeting, one of his dogs began to bark in the background. He said the dog was groomed at Delmyra.
“You can probably hear one of my dogs, who was groomed there, and he’s barking in approval of this proclamation,” Andrews joked.
Over the years, Gordon wore many hats, including working at the Providence Post Office. He also served on the Exeter Town Parade Committee.
Along with his wife, Gordon left behind a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, as well as many cousins and close friends.
“It is fitting and proper that we recognize all of the above and shall include this proclamation as part of the permanent records of our town, in order that the members, family and friends of Scott Gordon, and the citizens of the Town of Exeter, will note the esteem and respect in which Scott A. Gordon will always be held,” Andrews read from the proclamation. “Our heartfelt condolences to Ruth and the family and friends of Delmyra Kennel.”
Town councilor Frank DiGregorio said he knew the effect Gordon had on the town, particularly regarding his work with the animal shelter, and made the motion to proclaim May 29, 2020 as Scott A. Gordon Day.
The council voted 3-to-0 to approve the proclamation. Town council president Cal Ellis and town councilor Dan Patterson were not present at the meeting.
