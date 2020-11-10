NORTH KINGSTOWN – While the Rhode Island Board of Elections have not yet finalized the data, preliminary results for the 2020 election were made available starting at 8 p.m. last Tuesday, with mail and early in-person ballots being added throughout the night. These results are still considered unofficial, according to the Board of Elections.
According to the Secretary of State’s tracker, the turnout of voters across Rhode Island was more than 482,000 residents–roughly 60 percent of all registered voters in the state. The voter turnout also exceeded the total in 2016, with more than 168,800 election day voters, 164,000 mail ballot voters and 149,000 early voters.
Voters were asked to choose up to five out of the nine candidates running for the North Kingstown Town Council. The unofficial preliminary results were posted to the Board of Elections’ website. While Republican candidates tended to receive more votes at the polls on Tuesday, the mail ballots swung in the Democrats’ favor.
The results showed current council president Greg Mancini (D) receiving the most votes, with 8,726. Newcomer Kimberly Page (D) received the second most votes (8,389), newcomer Katherine Anderson (D) received the third most (7,698) councilor Kerry McKay (R) received the fourth most (7,506) and councilor Mary Brimer (R) received the fifth most (7,313).
Councilor Kevin Maloney (I), Randy Wietman (R), Jack Kliever (D) and Brad Artery (D), received the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth most votes, respectively, as of Wednesday.
Mancini commended all the candidates who “stepped up and participated in our democracy.”
“They all should be commended,” he said.
He added that he was humbled to have received the most votes, going on to say that, with Page and Anderson receiving the second and third most votes, respectively, the Democrats would have a majority on the council.
“I’m also grateful that we now have a Democratic majority, a majority filled with two other very capable town councilors,” Mancini said.
Anderson said she was “very honored and thankful to the North Kingstown voters for electing me to the North Kingstown Town Council.”
“I will work with my fellow councilors to make our town the best it can be for business opportunities, education and quality of life,” she said.
Though Artery received the least amount of votes out of all candidates, according to the preliminary results, he said that he was “thrilled” that three Democrats made the cut.
“Greg Mancini is the top vote getter (again!), and deservedly so,” he said over email. “As a North Kingstown resident, I’m happy to see three Democrats (Greg, Kim Page and Katie Anderson) elected to the town council that I know have my best interests in mind,” he said.
“While I personally did not end up in the top five, I’m grateful for all the votes I did receive. Broadly, this is a good outcome and a big step forward for North Kingstown,” he continued.
Town voters were also asked to choose up to three candidates for school committee.
As of Nov. 10, newcomer Jennifer Lima (D) received the most votes (9,066), current committee member Jennifer Hoskins (D) received the second most (8,424) and current committee member Jacob Mather received the third most votes.
Newcomer Hannah Zangari (D) and current member Robert Jones (R) received the fourth and fifth most votes, respectively.
Lima thanked Jones for his “many years of service on the school committee," going on to detail how she felt after election night.
“Last night while we were still waiting for the final results my 16 year old son stopped me in the hallway, gave me a hug, and told me he was proud of me,” she added. “My kids were the whole reason I decided to run for school committee so that was my victory right there. Waking up to learn I was the top vote getter was icing on the cake.”
The results also showed incumbent Senator Bridget Valverde (D-Dist.35, East Greenwich, North Kingstown, South Kingstown, Narragansett) ahead of her Republican challenger Charles Callanan. According to the preliminary results, Valverde received 9,359, and Callanan received 7,479.
Alana DiMario, a Democrat running for Senate District 36 (North Kingstown, Narragansett), received the most votes in her race, with 8,606. Republican candidate Doreen Costa received 6,767 votes, while Independent candidate Matthew Mannix received 1,779.
Rep. Julie Casimiro (D-Dist. 31, North Kingstown, Exeter) and Rep. Robert Craven (D-Dist. 32, North Kingstown) ran unopposed in their races.
In Exeter, voters were asked to choose up to five candidates for town council out of 10. According to the results, newcomer Michael Lefebrve (R) received the most votes (1,890), incumbent Cal Ellis (D) the second most (1,805), incumbent Daniel Patterson (R) the third most (1,744), newcomer Olivia DeFrancesco (D) the fourth most (1,690) and former councilor Frank Maher (R) received the fifth most (1,608).
Current councilor Manny Andrews (I), current councilor Frank DiGregorio, former councilor Raymond Morrissey (I), current councilor Robert “Mike” Conn (D) and newcomer Andrew Patty (I) received the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth most votes, respectively.
Only two school committee candidates were running in Exeter–Paul McFadden (R) and Michael Picillo (R)–with voters being asked to choose up to two.
According to the preliminary results, incumbent Senator Elaine Morgan (R-Dist. 34, Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Richmond, West Greenwich) held a lead over challenger Jennifer Douglas (D), with 8,966 votes compared to 7,612, respectively. And incumbent Representative Justin Price (R-Dist. 39, Hopkinton, Exeter, Richmond) also led challenger Megan Cotter (D). Price received 3,181 votes, while Cotter trailed behind him with 3,855 votes.
For more information and updates on the preliminary results, visit https://elections.ri.gov.
