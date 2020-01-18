NORTH KINGSTOWN – During this week’s school committee meeting, North Kingstown Superintendent Philip Auger kicked off the first round of discussions surrounding the school department’s preliminary budget for the upcoming fiscal year. While it is subject to change throughout the process, the preliminary budget, as presented on Tuesday night, would see a roughly 3.8 percent increase from last year.
Last year’s budget for the school department was around $64 million.
Auger said the proposed 3.8 percent increase, as it currently stands, would go toward budget items that “tend to increase” each year, such as department staff’s salaries and benefits.
“That budget does increase the allocation from the town in the neighborhood of 3.8 percent,” he said. “I mention this every year and I just want people to understand, when you factor in how much all of the different budget items tend to increase–salaries, benefits and all that–you’re pretty much doing next year what you’re already doing this year.”
With a 3.8 percent increase, “you’re not really adding anything,” Auger said.
“In fact, you’re probably taking things away,” he added.
Though still in the earliest stages, the budget, as of now, does not factor in additions to the department that the administration has targeted as priorities, such as an additional elementary school educator, an expansion of specialized programs and improvements to mental health services.
“We’re having an increase [of students] at the kindergarten level and first grade,” Auger said. “In terms of teaching needs, we don’t know with certainty yet how that’s going to play out but we’re thinking we’re going to need one more elementary educator next year.”
The administration has also set its sights on expanding the Leaps Program–which is currently only deployed at the elementary level–to the middle schools. Leaps is a program that supports the specialized instructional needs of students that are beyond that of their peers, and, if brought to the middle schools, could result in an increase to cost and staffing.
“We’re looking to expand our Leaps program–right now that is elementary only but we do see a need for that at the middle schools,” Auger said. “We’re going to try to do that as best we can, cost neutral and staffing neutral, but there’s not a guarantee we could do that.”
And while the administration had previously set aside funds to improve mental health services at the high school, the enhancements never happened, and are not currently included in the preliminary budget.
“Last year, we had set aside some funding to do a better job with mental health services at the high school, as you recall,” Auger said. “That has not happened yet and that’s not in this 3.8 percent increase.”
To incorporate these items, and remain under the 4 percent increase cap on the budget, would take “a little more time,” Auger said.
“Things like that are things that we’re watching for and […] they’re not accounted for yet,” he added. “A 3.8 percent budget request to you is really hopeful that a lot of things trend our way, and really hopeful that the town council will fund us to that extent. Like I said, to really do the things we’d truly like to do, we’d need significantly more than that.”
School committee chair Greg Blasbalg broke down the process going forward, which will see the committee continue discussions around the budget for months to come, before it eventually makes its way to the town council for consideration.
“This is the superintendent’s proposed budget,” Blasbalg said. “What happens here is we’ll continue to have this on our agenda for discussion at each meeting going forward until the budget is approved by us. What we do then is we’ll make any change [as needed].”
“We’ll come up with our final budget, which we’ll vote on and submit to the town council,” he continued. “At which point the town council takes our budget and puts in all the other town departments, they will set the tax rate and adopt the town-wide budget.”
From there, Blasbalg said, the council will set the amount for the budget increase, sending the school committee back to determine what can be done with the funds they received.
“And then we need to do it all over again to make sure our budget fits with what we actually received,” he said. “And then the budget will truly be final.”
“This is the very first step towards that,” he said, of Tuesday’s initial discussion.
Mary King, the school department’s chief operating officer, said that the committee would have to vote on its budget by Feb. 18 in order to be sent to the town manager by early March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.