NORTH KINGSTOWN – After Gov. Gina Raimondo directed Rhode Islanders to find creative ways to celebrate Halloween in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Kingstown Educational Foundation (NKEF) decided to hold a special, three-day event of their own.
For the next three nights, leading up to Oct. 31, the NKEF is holding “Spook Out NK,” an event featuring locations throughout the town of North Kingstown that are going to be decorated and luminated in the Halloween spirit.
“The decision to host the NKEF Spook Out NK event developed from Governor Raimondo’s challenge to find other ways to celebrate Halloween,” said Robyn Albuquerque, President of NKEF. “Trick or treating was labeled as a high risk activity and she put a call out to towns and organizations to host other safe alternatives.”
The NKEF was up for the challenge, Albuquerque said, and it was determined to support North Kingstown families through this “different kind of Halloween”.
“Spook Out NK is based on the luminary drive through of neighborhoods that typically takes place during the Christmas season,” she said. “Families will have three nights to drive around North Kingstown and check out all the creative, spooky and fun Halloween displays safely from their cars. The children can still dress up in their costumes. Half the fun is following the map and searching for the location.”
Leading up to the event, which is officially kicking off tonight, the NKEF put out flyers and advertised NK Spook Out, asking residents, businesses and town departments to participate and register their locations, so that attendees can find them all on a map.
Albuquerque said that 55 locations throughout North Kingstown have registered, including residents, the North Kingstown Free Library and the Recreation Department, as well as local businesses. The NKEF also asked all locations to provide a photo of their decorated location so it could be posted online.
All throughout town, residents can expect to see lights, creepy displays, blow ups and even an outdoor maze, Albuquerque said, as well as some “interactive locations.”
“Watch out, you never know what you will find,” Albuquerque warned. “Make sure you creep by slowly and keep your eyes open for spooky creatures, scary tricks and maybe even a treat or two.”
Albuquerque explained that the pandemic played a “huge role” in figuring out this creative way to celebrate Halloween.
“The pandemic has impacted everyone in unimaginable ways for months and now is affecting the upcoming holiday seasons,” she said. “It has lasting effects on so many but having to change the way Halloween is celebrated definitely directly affected the children.”
However, she commended how well children and families have done throughout the pandemic, showing resilience and flexibility by “adjusting to the new ways of going to school, participating in sports and other activities.”
“There is definitely a search for normalcy for children since their school experience and after school activities have been all altered,” she said. “The NKEF didn’t want Halloween to not be another disappointment. The NKEF was determined to be part of the solution and provide an alternative to trick or treating that was safe and fun for everyone involved.”
And they found the solution in the innovative Spook Out NK event.
The NKEF is a registered nonprofit that was created in 2019 to meet the demand for greater support to our school district for student learning enrichment, in and out of the classroom. One of their main goals, Albuquerque said, was to “work with the larger community to have a direct and immediate impact on the target audience of the students and families of North Kingstown.” She also said the foundation plans to offer district wide funds through a grant application process, which will allow the faculty and staff to plan projects that have a direct and immediate impact on students.
“The NKEF was developed to enrich and increase the educational experience in North Kingstown by partnering with the community to finance projects that will offer opportunities to strengthen the core curriculum and to expand the minds of North Kingstown students,” she explained. “This Foundation is committed to creating a formidable relationship between the schools and community.”
The Spook Out NK event, she continued, is a “true example of that partnership.”
With the official start of the event happening tonight, Albuquerque said the NKEF was “very excited for this three-night event.”
“We are excited to have so many residents and business owners register and participate,” she said. “We appreciate them for supporting the NKEF while providing a safe alternative for Halloween for children and families.”
There will be a competitive element to the Spook Out event, with a voting campaign for the best, spookiest decorated location. First place will receive a $50 town wide gift certificate, while second and third places will receive gift certificates for an ice cream treat donated by the Inside Scoop.
The Spook Out NK Map is available on the NKEF website at www.nkefoundation.org
Each general location will be marked with a star. A list of street names will be provided so families can map out their route to check out all the displays. There will also be five locations designated with buckets collecting donations for the NKEF.
Locations must be ready for viewing by today at 5pm and stay decorated until the clock strikes midnight on Halloween.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.