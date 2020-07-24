Smith's Castle, located at 55 Richard Smith Drive in North Kingstown, has resumed "An Evening with . . ." presentations on the lawn, weather permitting, for July and August. On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 6 p.m., the authors of the Cocumscussoc Reader Volume 2 "The Women of Cocumscussoc" will speak about their research and writing of the book, the individual women highlighted, and the roles they played in the long history of Smith's Castle.
On Thursday, August 13th at 6 p.m., historian and author Brian Wallin discusses his research for "By Rail to the Sea: The Hazards and their Narragansett Pier RR," which is a fascinating look at this industrious Rhode Island family of South County in the nineteen and early twentieth centuries.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for comfort and social distancing. Water will be provided.
Any cancellations due to inclement weather will be posted at the smithscastle.org website. To have questions answered or to obtain further information, please contact the Castle at 401-294-3521 or e-mail smithscastle55@gmail.com.
