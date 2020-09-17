NORTH KINGSTOWN – Smith’s Castle, in conjunction with the Rhode Island Slave History Medallion Project, will host the dedication of a slave medallion on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. to be placed on the Castle grounds at 55 Richard Smith Drive in Wickford.
This commemorative medallion will acknowledge the enslaved laborers who lived, worked, and died on the property over the course of 150 years. Slaves were brought to the Castle from the Caribbean by Richard Smith, Jr., in the 1650’s and continued to be purchased and utilized during the Plantation Era, serving the Updike family until their relinquishment of the property in 1812. A large slave burial ground was also on the property and held up to 200 graves by the close of the 18th century.
The dedication of the slave medallion will feature remarks by RISHM Director Charles Roberts as well as from Smith’s Castle Vice-President and Education Committee Chairperson Robert A. Geake. Members of the Cocumscussoc Association Education Committee will read brief biographies of some of the enslaved individuals who were part of this history, and a gospel choir will perform a spiritual tribute as well.
This program is made possible by friends of Smith’s Castle who donated money for the placement of the medallion, the Rhode Island Slave History Medallion Project, and PreserveRI.
Contact 401-294-3521 or email smithscastle55@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.