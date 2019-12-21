NORTH KINGSTOWN – Earlier this month, hundreds of people came together to visit Smith’s Castle for its annual holiday event, ringing in the festive season in a colonial fashion. The two-day event, dubbed Christmas at the Castle, has been held for more than 20 years, and this year continues the tradition, with the theme of “We Saw Three Ships Come Sailing In.”
The nautical theme was chosen to remember the influence that New Amsterdam and the Dutch West India Company had on 17th century life at Smith’s Castle, highlighting a display of artifacts brought by Dutch ships that were unearthed in the 1989-1994 archaeological digs on the property. Professor Patricia Rubertone and her Materials Culture class at Brown provided the display of artifacts.
Marilyn Harris, who, along with Janet Hatch, co-chaired the Christmas at the Castle event, said that the theme was chosen to highlight the many connections between the Dutch trade and Smith’s Castle.
“We thought of something nautical and started going with the Dutch. There’s just so many connections,” Harris said. “We wanted it to also tie in with the exhibit we had from Brown University of the artifacts from Dutch trade that were found on the premises in the 1990s. They did a series of archaeological digs on the site and they found all kinds of things.”
“Dr. Rubertone and her students actually put together the exhibit, they chose what to put in and what they thought was a good example of what had been brought in,” she continued. “That was a high point.”
Along with the display, the theme was carried throughout the home with Dutch-inspired decorations including Delft-tiled ornaments on the trees, wooden shoes, a reproduction of an antique map and a large exhibit replicating the hold of a West India ship, which took up more than half of a wall in the trading post.
Visitors of all ages were also guided around the exhibits by a scavenger hunt, with docents in colonial attire and pirates to aid them in their searches.
And on top of the theme, guests were treated to a round of entertainment, which was provided through a grant from the North Kingstown Arts Council.
The entertainment was provided by the Wheeler School Bell Ringers, Brown University Madrigal Singers, Ann-Marie Forer and Sheila Reynolds, and Nancy Carroll, of Rhody Voices. Also featured at the event was Father Christmas, hand-painting by Cynthia Froberg and gingerbread cookie decorating for the young guests, as well as mulled cider, gingersnaps and pepernoten, or Dutch Christmas cookies.
Harris said the children in attendance were “enthralled” by the entertainment.
“The children were absolutely enthralled,” she said. “They were sitting there listening and joining in, there were a lot of singalongs.”
She said that, over the course of both Saturday and Sunday, roughly 300 people attended the event.
“Saturday was absolutely fantastic, it was standing room only. It was so crowded you could barely get in,” she said. “Sunday was not as much but it was still a very good attendance. And lots of little children and young families, it was terrific.”
This year’s Christmas at the Castle was the culmination of a great deal of work, which began back in August.
“We had to get a theme and get everything lined up,” Harris said. “North Kingstown Arts Council has been terrific about getting us a grant for the entertainment, so that all had to be in early.”
Along with the grant, Dave’s Marketplace also provided financial support, and the Exeter Job Corps. Culinary students supplied the Smith’s Castle Gingerbread House.
Christmas at the Castle was held on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. While the display of artifacts was returned to Brown University, Harris said the replication of the West India ship will remain on display.
