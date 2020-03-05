Come learn about Rhode Island’s treasure in your own backyard!
Join us at the North Kingstown Free Library, 100 Boone Street, on March 21, 2020, from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. to learn about the history and activities at Smith’s Castle, the historic house museum just north of Wickford on Richard Smith Drive.
Meet the docents who bring the 380-year history of the Castle to life, and even volunteer to become a docent yourself for the coming season. Pick up our bookmark calendar describing this year’s 4 festivals held on the museum grounds and learn about upcoming Sunday teas and adult education programs.
Games and fun handouts for children, light refreshments, and costumes for picture taking will also be provided.
Contact Smith's Castle at: smithscastle55@gmail.com with questions or for more informaiton
