This coming weekend, Slocum Grange will be hosting a Valentines Day Breakfast at their Grange Hall. The breakfast will take place on Feb. 15 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Items on the menu will include French toast, eggs, bacon or sausage, spinach and cheese omelet, home fries, Johnny Cakes, toast, coffee, tea, cocoa & orange juice. Prices for the breakfast are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-10 years old and free for under 5 years old.
