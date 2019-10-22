North Kingstown - Last week, the town council announced that North Kingstown would be participating in Small Business Saturday, a day that is meant to encourage residents to shop at small businesses around town.
Small Business Saturday will take place all around the country on Nov. 30, the Saturday following Thanksgiving.
"Falling between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's a day dedicated to supporting the diverse range of local businesses that help create jobs, boost the economy, and keep communities thriving across the country," said the Shop Small Movement, the American Express-backed group behind Small Business Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.