NORTH KINGSTOWN – Last Thursday morning, the North Kingstown Fire Department responded to an anhydrous ammonia leak at Taylor Farms. Seventeen fire rescues were on the scene, along with Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) and Decon teams from neighboring departments. Due to
reported illnesses and various symptoms, rescues transported 14 Taylor Farms employees to area hospitals.
Taylor Farms California Inc., a producer of fresh salads and prepared foods, operates a 107,000 square-foot center in Quonset Business Park, according to park management.
As described by the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), anhydrous ammonia is used as a refrigerant in mechanical compression systems at a large number of industrial facilities. However, under ambient conditions, ammonia is a toxic gas.
“Releases of ammonia have the potential for harmful effects on workers and the public,” the EPA explained. “If the ammonia is under pressure, risk of exposure increases since larger quantities of the refrigerant have the potential for rapid release into the air.”
Serious ammonia leaks can result in injury or even death, and can cause significant collateral damage, including product loss due to contamination or refrigeration interruption.
According to the NKFD, while enroute to the farm on Thursday, the fire alarm operator reported that they had detected an ammonia leak. After receiving wind direction and velocity, firefighters arrived and positioned themselves on the windward side of the incident, with Hazmat and Decon teams responding from the Warwick Fire Department and Kingston Fire Department, respectively.
After a majority of workers evacuated the building, the fire companies eventually reported a major ammonia leak inside the building and the majority of workers had to be evacuated. Battalion chief John Linacre then arrived and assumed command, announcing an “all hands working incident.”
As the situation was developing, town manager Ralph Mollis said that, while NKFD attempted to get the ammonia levels to a safe reading, Taylor Farms remained closed for the day, with “well over 100 employees” waiting outside.
Once the levels were brought to a safe level, fire and police departments supervised employees, five at a time, to return to their lockers to get their belongings and head home.
During that time, NKFD said that several employees began showing a variety of symptoms and had to be transported to area hospitals.
“Within the first 30 to 45 minutes a number of workers became ill complaining of a variety of symptoms,” NKFD said in a statement. “In total, 17 rescue units were called and 14 employees were transported to area hospitals.“
“Over the course of the next 8 hours, Hazmat technicians, working with North Kingstown firefighters, continued to monitor air quality and ammonia levels in the building, while refrigeration technicians and engineers from the firm worked to isolate the leak and bleed off remaining anhydrous ammonia within the cooling system,” the department continued.
No injuries to any firefighters were reported.
“Many thanks to all communities who responded to assist,” NKFD said.
