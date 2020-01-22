The Wickford Art Association (WAA) is calling for entries for its upcoming exhibit, "Seeing Red."
The entries for the exhibit are open WAA members and non-member artists who are eligible to submit 2D and 3D fine art in all media, all of which must feature the color red.
"The Color Red - its fierce, signifies love, anger, warmth, danger, passion, war, the color of fire and blood," WAA's website reads. "Red is an emotionally intense color. What does red mean to you?"
Call for entries will take place on Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. and Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The exhibit will run from Feb. 7 to March 1.
