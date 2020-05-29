PROVIDENCE, RI – This week, thousands of Rhode Island voters will cast their ballots from home in the state’s June 2 Presidential Primary election. Voters will be electing delegates to the Democratic and Republican National Conventions and signaling their choice for either party’s Presidential candidate. The delegate selection process is determined by the state’s Democratic and Republican parties.
All voters who completed an application before the May 19 deadline should receive their ballots and a postage-paid return envelope in the mail by Wednesday, May 27. Voters can track the status of their mail ballot here.
“Voting from home is the safe and secure way to make your voice heard during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Secretary Gorbea. “Before filling out your mail ballot, please read the instructions carefully. And don’t wait to drop your completed ballot in the mail! Be sure to return it immediately. Ballots must be received at the Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on June 2 in order to be counted.”
If you completed a mail ballot application before the deadline and have not received your ballot, contact the Department of State’s Elections Division at 401-222-2340 or elections@sos.ri.gov. Voters who missed the mail ballot application deadline may still vote early with an Emergency Mail Ballot. Contact your local board of canvassers to learn how.
Fewer polling places will be open on Primary Day due to the pandemic. Voters wishing to vote in person should confirm their polling place location and be prepared to follow social distancing best practices.
Voters can learn more about Rhode Island’s predominantly mail ballot Presidential Primary by using Secretary Gorbea’s online guide, which answers many frequently asked questions.
