NORTH KINGSTOWN – As the cold-water mammals prepare to make their way north, Fish ‘n Tales Adventures is once again taking to the Narragansett Bay for its second season of Seal Watch Tours. The tours leave out of Wickford Harbor and will run every weekend through April 26.
The Fish ‘n Tales tours take place on a 50-foot fishing vessel, called the Northeastern, with each trip lasting approximately 75 to 90 minutes, depending on weather conditions.
Seal population peaks in late March, as they migrate North to Maine and Canada in late April for breeding season, making the coming weeks the perfect time for the watch tours. Approximately 100,000 harbor seals can be found in the New England area from October to April.
Seals can survive New England’s winter temperatures because of their thick layer of fat called blubber, which, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is vitally important for the survival of marine animals, allowing them to control their body temperatures by burning internal fuel, which, in turn, keeps them warm.
“Blubber is important for most marine mammals, such as whales and seals. The thick layer of fat provides insulation from cold ocean temperatures,” the NOAA said. “But blubber is also important because it stores energy that can be broken down to provide the animal energy when food is unavailable.”
All throughout the Narragansett Bay, harbor seals can be seen hauling out–or, in other words, resting–on rocks throughout the winter and early spring months. The seals can weigh up to 285 pounds and grow to six-feet in length.
Thaxter Tewksbury, the vessel captain at Fish n’ Tales, said that the tours will include an “on-board naturalist.”
“While on the tour, our on-board naturalist will review harbor seal life history, behavior and population status,” Tewksbury said.
Though guests aren’t guaranteed a seal sighting on the tours, Narragansett Bay is known to be a hotspot for the marine mammals.
“We provide binoculars for better viewing of the seals as we visit several haul-out sites in the area,” Tewskbury said. “While no guarantees can be made of seal sightings, this area is generally known to be a significant haul-out site in Narragansett Bay.”
Pricing for the tours is $24 for adults, $22 for seniors and $20 for children ages 3 to 12. Admission is free for children under 3 years old. The tours begin at 55 Brown Street in Wickford and continue through several sites in Narragansett Bay.
Fish ‘n Tales is also welcoming school officials and educators to contact them regarding field trip opportunities.
To learn more about these tours and to purchase tickets, visit fishntalesadventures.com/seal-trips. For more information about booking a private charter tour, call 619-4431.
