Next month, local breweries will come together for a fundraiser for the North Kingstown Seabee Museum and National Park.
The Seabee Brew Fest Fundraiser will take place at Dan's Tavern On The Green, and will feature several participating breweries, including:
Apponaug Brewing, Beer on Earth, Crooked Current Brewery, Grey Sail, Johnson and Wales University Brewer Program, Newport Craft, Pink Boots Rhode Island, Shaidzon, Son's of Liberty, TapRoot Brewing Co. and the Generals Crossing Brewhouse.
Tickets for the event are set at $35 each, and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seabee-brew-fest-fundraiser-tickets-91721179517.
The Seabee Museum and Memorial Park provides a memorial for the thousands of men and women who served at Davisville, Rhode Island from its inception in 1942 until its closure in 1994. The museum preserves this historical site and this significant period in Rhode Island history.
