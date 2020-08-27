NORTH KINGSTOWN – The North Kingstown School Committee is planning to meet this Saturday to discuss, and possibly take action on, various aspects of the school reopening plans.
On Tuesday, the school committee decided to schedule the special meeting, giving members an opportunity to deliberate before Gov. Gina Raimondo ultimately makes her decision on Aug. 31 regarding the academic year and school reopenings.
The school committee’s meeting will include a discussion and possible action on the formation of a Distance Learning Academy for elementary schoolers opting out of in-person learning; the high school schedule configuration plans; and the potential implementation of full distance learning. On top of these agenda items, the committee is set to discuss the possibility of using additional funding sources for unbudgeted positions.
There are three potential options for the formation of the Distance Learning Academy, which would require 13 additional teachers. Options include hiring 13 new teachers; transferring nine and hiring four teachers; or temporarily relocating Forest Park Elementary students and staff to Quidnessett and Fishing Cove.
The school committee is set to meet over Zoom on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
