NORTH KINGSTOWN – After a stream of parents and students expressed their concerns last week, the North Kingstown School Committee voted to table a revision to the building use policy, which would have added a clarification to the charges for use of school facilities. The added language would have clarified that charges for the use of school facilities would apply to events that require an admission fee and are open to the general public, such as sporting events and theater productions.
The school committee voted last year to amend the building use policy to include the section detailing the charges for use, requiring a 15 percent charge on all funds collected through an admissions fee. As stated in the policy, the charge would be put towards the school department’s capital reserve fund.
However, if the latest revision had been approved, language would have been added to clarify that the 15 percent charge would only apply to events conducted by an outside organization and internal staff, or events sponsored by parent-teacher organizations (PTO).
“For clarification, events conducted by any outside organization, internal staff (for example athletics, theater, music) and/or PTO sponsored events and/or fundraisers that charge general admission to the public [...] will be assessed this 15 percent capital reserve fee,” the proposed revision read. “This 15 percent fee is based on the total ticket/door sales or participation fees for the particular event.”
The revision also stated that any event specifically for students, as well as events that collect donations but do not require a ticket or contribution for entry, would not be assessed a 15 percent capital reserve fee.
During the school committee meeting, superintendent Philip Auger explained that the 15 percent capital reserve fee would go towards millions of dollars worth of projects that are currently unfunded–including new roofs, boilers and security systems–as well as the general maintenance and repair of the facilities being used.
But several parents and students spoke out against the added language last Tuesday, addressing concerns about charges for events conducted by PTOs and the theater department, which rely almost entirely on funds collected through admission fees.
Kent Dresser, a parent of a North Kingstown student, said that if the 15 percent charge is going to be applied to certain events, the school committee should consider making an exemption for PTO sponsored events.
“I think having a negative impact on the PTO and disturbing the natural ebb and flow of that enrichment should be done very cautiously,” Dresser said. “And if it is going to happen, I think at a minimum the PTO should be left out of it. If you don’t want to leave the PTO out of it, you should give them a slightly better rate.”
Sue Pezza, another parent, also pointed out that events put on by the theater program weren’t funded through the general budget, adding that a 15 percent charge on admission fees to theater productions would be inequitable.
“We are the only program in our high school at this point that does not have a budget,” Pezza said. “Everything we make through our fundraising, everything we make through our six shows all year, goes to the music program.”
“The 15 percent facility use greatly decreases the budget that we already do not have for theater and puts us in jeopardy of not being able to put on such high caliber shows in the upcoming years,” she added. “I understand that the school committee is trying to be equitable in holding all accountable for this fee, but then how is it equitable when we are the only program not budgeted and still being asked to pay?”
And Cassidy Snyder, the secretary of Junior Class Student Council, said she was concerned about the effects the 15 percent charge could have on music and theater events.
“The purpose of this fee, as we understand, is to repair buildings years from now,” Snyder said. “Yet it’s taking away from our current fundraising opportunities and limiting the success of these activities.”
“By taking money away from us for the building use fee, we are no longer able to support students in need with free tickets,” she added. “In order to compensate for the money lost, we’ll have to tack on more money to the price of every ticket. This will lower our participation numbers, leading to less money for our class, which once again will raise ticket prices.”
Everyone who spoke against the 15 percent charge also said that the funds for the capital reserve should come from the school’s budget, not events organized by internal staff or PTOs.
Following comments from the parents and students, Auger said that the logic behind the revision to the building use policy was that, if facilities are being used for events open to the general public, than the departments or organizations putting on the events should be partially responsible for maintaining the facilities.
“There’s a lot of logic in the people who use it, should help in the maintenance of it,” he said. “In a way that’s not going to stifle the good programs that we have.”
He went on to say that the department has a plan for future capital projects totaling roughly $70 million, all of which are not currently being funded through the operating budget.
“We know they need to be done, we know in the next few years they need to be done, and right now there’s no mechanism to find the funding for that,” he said. “We spend so much of our time and so much of our resources on the day-to-day work.”
The department’s chief operating officer, Mary King, also pointed out that the clarification explicitly stated that the charge would only apply to events open to the public–such as school plays and athletics–and not events for only students, like school dances.
“The play brings in droves of the general public,” King said. “It’s not about dances its about general admission charging a fee because that is considered additional use to a facility, over and above a dance or some event that’s strictly our students.”
And while King herself has been a vocal advocate for more funding for the department’s capital reserve in the past, she said that the town council had been inconsistent in the amount it has approved for the reserve.
“It’s not likely you’re going to get funded through the town council for all this stuff,” she said, adding that the 15 percent charge on events open to the public would be a start to building up a capital reserve fund.
School committee chair Gregory Blasbalg continued with King’s line of thinking, using last year as an example, when the town council didn’t approve any funds for the department’s capital reserve.
“The school committee has requested money for these types of repairs from the town council every year,” Blasbalg said. “Sometimes we’ve gotten some, we rarely get all of what we asked for, and last year we got zero. So when the question comes up, why it’s not in our budget, it is in our budget, we request the money, but we aren’t given it.”
Blasbalg also said that the capital reserve fee attached to events could be a surcharge on the price of admission–a 15 percent addition on the price to attend the event–allowing the departments and organizations to keep the amount they would have otherwise collected, while still having enough to cover the reserve fee.
“And then the school department is just taking some [funds] that are above and beyond that from your ticket buyers,” he said. “This policy, as written now, doesn’t have my language about making it a true surcharge. It’s something we can talk about.”
At the end of the discussion, Blasbalg recommended that the committee table the revision so that further language could be added to the clarification.
“I don’t think we have all the answers tonight,” he said. “I think we need to think about it and get more input from the public [...] I suggest that we table this and think about it a little more.”
Some recommendations for further revision included language regarding the surcharge, specific exemptions or reduced rates for events organized by PTOs, and exemptions for all dances, including those that non-students could attend.
The school committee voted unanimously to table the revision of the department’s building use policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.