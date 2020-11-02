NORTH KINGSTOWN/EXETER – This is the final installment of Standard Times’ Question and Answer series with North Kingstown and Exeter candidates running for school committee. The general election will take place on Nov. 3.
The final question in the Q&A series for all candidates is: Why should North Kingstown or Exeter residents vote for you?
The following answers from candidates appear below by town and in alphabetical order. Candidates were asked to keep their responses to 175 words or less.
NORTH KINGSTOWN
JENNIFER HOSKINS (D): As a small business owner and the mother of two school aged children in our public school system, I feel uniquely qualified to continue on the school committee From a professional standpoint, I work with children with speech and language issues, for this reason I have a distinct perspective to bring to the NK schools. I value public education, I know that public education is consistently evolving. Being a part of that evolution is important. Listening to teachers, parents, the town and the administration so that we continue to affect positive changes in our schools is paramount. I would continue to use my education and professional background to help ensure all NK children are provided the best possible education especially during and after a pandemic. I would continue to work on finding funding to try and change school start times, increase social and emotional and behavioral assistance at all levels, evaluating possible curriculum additions regarding race and racism in the US, continued evaluation of infrastructure, working with parents on the Unified Sports program.
Hoskins is an incumbent on the North Kingstown School Committee seeking reelection.
ROBERT JONES (R): First, to date, I have not taken money from any individual or group in the 8 years since I was first elected to the NKSC. Candidates promise things while campaigning, but the realities of governing are experience matters. Effective school committee members have a deep understanding of how the district operates, how funding and budgets work, how to plan and negotiate, and how to measure the effectiveness of educational activities. They aren’t beholden to other interests but the educational welfare of students and taxpayers.
I have more school committee experience than all the other candidates combined. I am the only one with 12 years as a teacher and whose children have fully matriculated through NKSD. I am the only one whose analytic and planning experiences through my extensive military and higher education administration careers were recognized by being asked to join a data partnership with the RI Department of Education and serve on the state’s education planning group.
Tough challenges are coming. Experience will matter in keeping the district among the best in the state in a fiscally responsible way.
Jones is an incumbent on the North Kingstown School Committee seeking reelection.
JENNIFER LIMA (D): Some of my children have been high achieving, others have struggled. It’s been my experience that you do very well in NK schools if you are the first type of student, not so well if you are the second. Unless you have a parent to advocate for you, or a teacher or a coach who finds you and pulls you through, you get stuck. It shouldn’t be the luck of the draw whether you succeed, and I would like to change that. Every student should have equitable access to the opportunities an NKSD education provides. I also hope to bring a fresh perspective to the committee by amplifying voices in the community that have not been being heard. I don’t have the traditional qualifications, but I have 30 years of experience as a mother in the NK school system. I will put in the work in to understand the issues facing the NKSD. I promise to work just as hard for the children of North Kingstown as I have at everything else in my life.
Lima is a newcomer to the field, seeking first time election to the North Kingstown School Committee.
JACOB MATHER (D): I want to take a few words to introduce myself. My name is Jake Mather. I am a father of two children at Hamilton Elementary, a current member of our School Committee, and a vocal advocate for our students and teachers. Prior to my appointment to the School Committee I was the PTO president at Hamilton Elementary for three years where I was instrumental in bringing improvements, including an outdoor classroom, rain gardens, a playground expansion and educational events and programs to our students. I have been enthusiastically endorsed by our NEANK teacher’s union as well as our Democratic Town Committee. My highest priority is to ensure the quality education that North Kingstown is known for in a safe, socially distant, and responsible way. I support careful planning and strategic spending to improve or replace our school buildings and ensure they will last for generations. I believe excellent teachers and staff are the key to our outstanding school system and providing competitive compensation, benefits and suitable working conditions are essential to keeping our amazing teachers.
Mather is an incumbent on the North Kingstown School Committee seeking reelection.
HANNAH ZANGARI (R): I am the youngest candidate on the ballot, and I want your vote. The School Committee needs a new voice with a fresh perspective. Because I am not too far removed from our students, I can understand and appreciate their needs and struggles. However, having recently graduated from law school, I have the analytical and reasoning skills to navigate various issues presented to the Committee. Most importantly, I have the confidence to make responsible decisions in the best interest of our students, even when those decisions might not be easy to make. I want the opportunity to serve on the Committee and serve the students and citizens of North Kingstown.
Zangari is a newcomer to the field, seeking first time election to the North Kingstown School Committee.
EXETER
PAUL MCFADDEN (R): I’m the only school committee member which challenges the school administration. I’ve questioned taxpayer burden as well as academic performance such as Metcalf Elementary School. The school remains one of the poorest academic schools for boys in the entire state of RI. I support student needs and taxpayer burden in these difficult times.
McFadden is an incumbent on the Exeter-West Greenwich School Committee seeking reelection.
MICHAEL PICILLO (R): (Picillo did not respond to requests for comment.)
Picillo is a newcomer to the field, seeking first time election to the Exeter-West Greenwich School Committee.
