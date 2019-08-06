NORTH KINGSTOWN – Last week, the North Kingstown School Department voted unanimously to accept a scoreboard that was donated by the athletics booster club.
The cost of the scoreboard and upcoming installation, paid for by the booster club, totaled more than $60,000. The booster club chose to purchase the scoreboard from Scoreboard Enterprises Inc.
For the full story, pick up the latest edition of the Standard Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.