PROVIDENCE – As Save The Bay resumes its annual role as organizer of the state’s participation in the International Coastal Cleanup effort, the nonprofit organization will be holding a cleanup leader training session this weekend as a way to seek assistance from residents across the state.
Save The Bay’s community cleanup leader training will take place this Saturday, August 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 100 Save The Bay Drive in Providence. Those interested in the training session can sign up online at http://bit.ly/31j2b5S. Individuals interested in participating in an International Coastal Cleanup can explore opportunities and register at http://bit.ly/2yNi0Fz.
For more information about the International Coastal Cleanup, visit savebay.org/icc.
And for the full story, pick up this week's Standard Times.
