The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has posted a 20-ton weight limit on the Davisville Bridge that carries Devil’s Foot Road over Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor effective Friday, February 28.
Trucks and other large vehicles must use Route 403 or take School Street to Post Road to Frenchtown Road as a detour.
Built in 2007, the Davisville Bridge is relatively new but has exhibited signs of a fabrication defect in its concrete box beam structure. A bridge inspection two years ago called attention to this defect and RIDOT has been monitoring the bridge closely.
Preliminary data provided to RIDOT’s bridge division today indicated that the bridge should be posted for weight out of an abundance of caution. The Department will continue to evaluate the bridge and schedule it for repairs once the extent of work has been determined.
The Davisville Bridge is 113 feet long and carries 5,200 vehicles daily.
