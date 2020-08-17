NORTH KINGSTOWN – After submitting plans to the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE), the North Kingstown School Department received initial feedback last week, detailing areas of strengths and weaknesses.
While RIDE offered initial feedback on North Kingstown’s initial reopening plans, Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to make an announcement the week of Aug. 17 regarding specifics as to how school districts are going to proceed with reopening.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the state were closed and distance learning was implemented between the months of March and June, leaving a great deal of uncertainty regarding how schools would operate in the fall.
The North Kingstown School Department presented a reopening plan in July that offered four different options, depending on community health conditions and a possible resurgence of COVID-19. The options included a full return to in-person learning scenario; a partial in-person learning scenario; a limited in-person learning scenario; or a complete continuation of distance learning.
Though they are still considered preliminary and subject to change, the reopening plans were produced through input from district leadership, teachers and staff, RIDE and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), as well as parents and students, according to the North Kingstown School Department.
On July 17, the department submitted the plans to the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) for feedback.
“Our vision is to provide all students with rigorous and meaningful learning and appropriate social [and] emotional support,” the school department wrote in its introduction to the plans.
Plans address health and safety of students, staff, families and the community, while maintaining creativity in problem solving, according to the district. They also make “the most of district resources” and keep up “a spirit of community, patience, understanding and shared sacrifice.”
However, last week, RIDE gave the school department feedback on its plans, highlighting areas of concern, specifically how the partial in-person scenario addressed the return of elementary students.
In the initial plans, the partial in-person scenario would have seen elementary students participate in distance learning on Mondays, and in-person learning the rest of the week.
But, after reviewing the plans, RIDE said that the partial in-person scenario should still prioritize all elementary students returning to in-person learning five days a week.
“As a reminder, in the partial in-person scenario, all elementary students should be prioritized to come back five days a week in-person,” RIDE said in its feedback. “Please revise accordingly.”
The school department said it would make the adjustment.
“NKSD administration is making this adjustment and an updated listing of all scenario details, which reflects this change, will be sent to RIDE and all community constituents soon,” the school department said last week. “With this elementary change, both the full in-person plan and partial in-person plan will include full in-person learning for our elementary students.”
The original plan would have seen elementary classes divided alphabetically, however, after the adjustment, it will no longer be necessary.
The school department also said it was “working on how our elementary teachers can create time in their daily schedule to engage with their students who must remain at home due to medical exemptions.”
Additionally, RIDE said that North Kingstown’s plan would have to account for learning loss and adjust distance learning experiences at the high school level, while also detailing support teachers will need, other than health and safety training.
“NKSD is working on plans on how to remediate learning loss for all students including our vulnerable populations,” the department said.
RIDE also highlighted various strengths of North Kingstown’s reopening plans.
Strengths included North Kingstown’s continuation of professional learning on high curriculum materials, as well as a focus on meeting staff and students’ mental health needs.
“You have a myriad of mental health and wellness supports for staff and students,” RIDE said. “For instance, including 30 minutes for social emotional learning before academic lessons begin at the elementary level.”
Other strengths of the reopening plans included the incorporation of any senior in danger of not graduating in the vulnerable populations group, which is to be prioritized.
RIDE also called attention to North Kingstown’s “clear and consistent communication expectations and putting communication as a priority to make sure all parents are aware of necessary academic and health information,” as well as the plan to provide lunch for students when they are participating in distance learning.
To view the school department’s reopening plan, RIDE’s feedback and other materials, visit www.nksd.net.
