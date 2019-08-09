As an initiative to encourage Rhode Islanders to donate blood during the month of August, the Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC) is teaming up with several local breweries for the Pint for a Pint Program. Throughout the month, all presenting donors at RIBC’s six blood and platelet donation centers, who are 21 or older, can choose to receive a coupon for a free pint of beer from the participating breweries in exchange for their donation–one pint of blood.
The six local breweries collaborating with RIBC are Whalers Brewing Company in South Kingstown, Grey Sail Brewing in Westerly, Foolproof in Pawtucket, The Guild in Pawtucket, Proclamation Ale Company in Warwick and Newport Craft Brewing Co. in Newport.
On top of a free pint, all presenting center donors in August will also be automatically entered into a drawing to win a pair of tickets to see the New England Patriots home opener at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 8. And while donors must be 21 years of age to participate in the pint for a pint program, donors 16 years and older will be eligible for the Patriot’s ticket drawing.
For the full story, pick up this week's Standard Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.