Several high schools throughout Rhode Island were each awarded a $10,000 grant that included three science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) workshops, which took place throughout December and January. The grant, called “Physics 360,” was given by the Office of Naval Research (ONR), and is in its second year of implementation.
The workshops took place on Dec. 6, Jan. 9 and Jan. 16, with all three integrating low-cost, hands-on activities with technologically advanced online resources that teachers can use in the classroom.
Among the 12 schools chosen to receive the grants were Exeter-West Greenwich Senior High, North Kingstown High School, Johnston Senior High School and Central High School, along with several more. Through a competitive process, the schools were chosen by the committee from the East Bay Education Collaborative (EBEC) in Warren. The workshops took place at the EBEC.
According to EBEC, schools were chosen based on socio-economic and culturally diverse factors in each community, with an emphasis on military-affiliated districts.
During the first workshop, teachers learned through experience about waves of energy during a series of activities and real-time data developed by the Navy. The second workshop featured Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution’s deep-sea Ocean Twilight Zone, focusing on the effect of climate change on local, economically and culturally important salt marshes.
The Ocean Twilight Zone project is among five non-profit organizations and entrepreneurs to receive funding from the Audacious Project, a collaborative approach to funding ideas with the potential to create change at a large scale.
And the third workshop included a look at several Lab-Aids kits with science specialist Stephanie Brunette. Lab-Aids is a company that develops, manufactures and publishes core curriculum and supplementary programs to help students better understand science concepts through direct experience.
Kathryn Eller, director of client services and science specialist at EBEC’s professional development facility, said it was “gratifying to watch teachers from across New England collaborate as a community of learners at EBEC.”
“We carefully chose our participants to represent as many socio-economic and culturally diverse communities as possible, with an emphasis on military-affiliated districts,” Eller said. “Our workshops provide teachers an opportunity to explore new ways for engaging students in dynamic, multi-disciplinary STEM subjects like Oceanography and Climate Change.”
“This provides a framework for math, science, special education and technology teachers to connect STEM with the arts and literacy and help create a multicultural classroom,” she continued.
And one of the participants, Exeter-West Greenwich Senior High math teacher Robin Borges, said she enjoyed taking part in activities that could be brought into her classroom.
“I enjoyed seeing activities relevant to the ocean that I can present in my math classroom. As a math teacher, it is often difficult to find time beyond the curriculum to incorporate useful, interesting lessons with application,” Borges said.
Next fall, the third and final ONR Physics 360 cohort of high school teachers will include those from throughout the country, with previous volunteers sharing their knowledge and classroom experience using the resources. Half the teachers of the third cohort will receive a $20,000 Chemistry Program developed by Lab Aids and EBEC, while the second half will receive the $10,000 STEM resources grant.
