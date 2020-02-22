NORTH KINGSTOWN – After a particularly damaging fire caused severe damage to the property last September, the Rhode Island Farm Incubator is nearing full restoration, with an estimated completion date scheduled for next month.
The fire raged through a garage on the property, causing serious damage to the structure and destroying literally tons of produce, resulting in business interruptions. The garage ultimately had to be demolished and rebuilt.
No specific cause of the fire was ever determined, however the North Kingstown Fire Department concluded that it had to have been electrical. The reconstructed building is scheduled for completion in March.
Located on Exeter Road in North Kingstown, the Rhode Island Farm Incubator is a nonprofit organization that owns and operates several acres of land, buildings and infrastructure, with a mission of helping other farm and food entrepreneurs develop their own for-profit enterprises.
The incubator, which was founded in 2016, is designed for up to six entrepreneurs at a time to come in and develop farm and food enterprises.
The operators of the Rhode Island Farm Incubator also own a for-profit enterprise of their own, Shewatuck Farms, an organic farm that is run on the same property. Shewatuck produces flowers and vegetables, including sunflowers, lettuce, leaks, butternut squash, sweet potatoes, shiitake mushrooms, herbs and more.
However, after the fire last year, the operations of both the incubator and Shewatuck were interrupted, with the process of restoration taking months upon months.
On Monday, the operators of both the incubator and Shewatuck met with Rep. Julie Casimiro to discuss the reconstruction and restoration of the facility, as well as plans for the future, including a new subscription-based program for vegetable produce.
Farm manager and co-administrator David DeFrancesco said that the reconstruction process has been challenging, with a lot of “jumping around and figuring out how to respond.”
DeFrancesco said after the fire, he and the rest of the operators immediately began figuring out the logistics of repairing the damage done to the property, such as determining the business losses and the needs for market demands, as well as lost opportunities, facilities and equipment.
“So we immediately responded to the fire in terms of, what is the business going to be doing in the next three to six months,” DeFrancesco said.
All throughout the reconstruction and managing losses from the fire, DeFrancesco added, continued development of the Rhode Island Farm Incubator and Shewatuck was taking place at the same time, with produce still being grown in a greenhouse on the property.
“We have the continued development of the facility and the nonprofit, as well as the initiation of the for profit,” he said. “At the same time, we’ve lost a good portion of what would have been our revenue and our stream of work through the late fall and winter. So we had to manage those very carefully and with a considered approach.”
“We continued running our greenhouse, watering by hand, running a hose from the back of this facility across the road and into the greenhouse,” he continued. “A little trickier than what would be ideal but, of course, you do what you got to do.”
In the greenhouse, the farm is currently growing radishes, beats, rosemary, thyme, lettuce, greens, spinach, leaks and more.
Even with the interruptions to operations, Shewatuck Farm still managed to wholesale produce to companies like Roch’s Fresh Foods and others.
But now that reconstruction is nearly completed, the operators of the farm are looking toward the future. From here, however, DeFrancesco said that a lot of costly work would need to be done in a “very small window.”
The property, which is 91 acres in total, contains 55 acres of tillable crop fields. DeFrancesco said the farm is currently focused on improving 50 acres of soil through cover crops, the primary means through which fertility is conserved within the soil.
Shewatuck is also preparing for a new subscription-based program for vegetable produce.
As the farm readies to expand its opportunities for the year, they are making a small number of produce subscriptions available to a network of friends and neighbors in the area.
According to a draft letter that Shewatuck plans to send to surrounding neighbors, friends and family, the produce subscription would be a weekly service. Though the farm plans to expand the subscription service in the future, it will initially only be offered to 25 subscribers at the start, in order to avoid any shortfalls.
“Being conscious of how quickly it could explode–I’m hoping that it does get bigger–I’m also a little anxious about keeping the cat in the bag,” DeFrancesco said. “We want to first offer this to the neighbors adjacent, which is 80 homes, and then friends and family. Immediately, we’re already over 100 families that we would be offering it to.”
“The 25 number kind of addresses our short term ability to reach that. And once we have that kind of demand, it should sustain it,” he continued. “We don’t want to have any shortfalls.”
The subscription service will begin in June and will run until December, with weekly pickups taking place at the farm on Exeter Road.
Produce available through the subscription for each week will vary, depending on crop seasonality.
Summer offerings will include arugula, basil, beets, kale, leeks, lettuces, spinach, swiss chard, various fresh herbs, cut flowers and shiitake mushrooms, while fall offerings will feature kale, various winter squash, beets, spinach, lettuce, dried elderberry, leeks, sweet potatoes, ginger and turmeric.
The subscription will run for 27 weeks, from June 18 to December 17, with costs set at $25 per week or $675 per year.
Longer term plans include the expansion of a permanent onsite farmstand, which would eventually evolve to include stalls for other farmers.
While the reconstruction is nearing an end, and the operators are looking toward the future, of both Shewatuck Farm and Rhode Island Farm Incubator, treasurer Rick Pace didn’t shy away from the difficulties small, local farms have always faced: competition from industrial scale growers.
Even though there has been a push for organic and local produce in recent years, Pace said that industrial growers set the price for food, which smaller farms perpetually have to contend with.
“In the past 10 or 15 years, there’s been a big emphasis on how to improve local food businesses, local farms,” Pace said. “The issue with that is not just getting people interested or getting capital. It’s also a question of the pricing. The prices for food have been set by large industrial growers.”
“The farmer is kind of on the bottom of that whole stack of things,” he continued. “Prices are set by the large industrial growers. It’s a real struggle to make any profit.”
Following the discussion and a tour of the reconstructed facility, Casimiro, who previously visited the farm a day before the fire last year, said she was “thoroughly impressed” by the vision of the Rhode Island Farm Incubator.
“I first visited the Farm Incubator last September and was thoroughly impressed with the vision and the work that was being done there,” Casimiro said. “Tragically, the next day I heard about the devastating fire.”
“But, I am happy to see them up and running again,” she continued. “They have big plans for this community and our state.”
