EXETER – With the relatively new training facility gaining traction, the Rhode Island Basketball Academy is looking toward the future, eyeing new programs to attract more and more players interested in learning the key fundamentals of the game.
Located in Exeter, the Rhode Island Basketball Academy was founded last summer as a year-round training facility for basketball players.
According to its website, the facility’s mission is to “teach the key fundamentals of the game, along with the skills necessary to strive to reach your highest potential as a basketball player.”
“Our organization works with individuals who aim to better themselves on and off the court,” the website adds.
The academy offers both individual and group training, skills and drills, clinics, agility training, vertical jump programs and weekly classes.
And now, the Rhode Island Basketball Academy is preparing to begin its first youth league. The league will be open to children from around the state, with the first combined league being for fifth and sixth graders and the second for seventh and eighth graders.
Derek Dewey, who founded the training facility and personally trains the players, said he got the idea to open the Rhode Island Basketball Academy after traveling with his son for Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) tournaments.
As a lover of basketball himself, Dewey noticed that, while other states had year-round basketball training facilities, Rhode Island did not.
“We started traveling to other states and you see all of these facilities, and individual sports training has grown every year,” he said on Monday. “You see a ton of baseball and a bunch of stuff but there was nothing really basketball-related. I love the sport so much, I have a passion for it.”
“Other states have stuff like this, we don’t,” he added. “There are some really good basketball players from Rhode Island […] and we just wanted to do something where you could train year-round.”
Dewey, who also owns the Sky’s the Limit Barbershop in North Kingstown, said that’s when it hit him: make a facility of his own that’s dedicated to the sport he’s so passionate about.
“As much as I love cutting hair, it’s still work,” Dewey said. “Basketball is more of a passion.”
Dewey, a Narragansett resident, then started looking around the state for a suitable location for the Rhode Island Basketball Academy. And after looking and preparing for around two years, he landed on Exeter as a prime location.
“I’d been thinking about it for quite a while, almost two years before I actually took the initiative,” he said. “But I’d been thinking about it, crunching the numbers, looking at space–and then everything just [...] kind of came together.”
After picking the location, Dewey, along with his friends and family, got to work, completely renovating the building and creating the training facility themselves.
“We literally did everything, from [demolition] to laying the court to painting the lines to mounting the hoops,” he said. “Literally, we did everything. Me, friends and family.”
The end result is a huge, nearly NBA-regulation size court with several basketball hoops, an exercise area and professional-level shooting machines, which rebound and pass the ball back to trainees, allowing them vastly more shooting opportunities than they would have otherwise.
Since its opening, Dewey said the word has spread around the South County area, with kids showing their friends, family and coaches the improvements that they’ve made during their training sessions.
“The best advertisement is word of mouth. The parents and kids love it,” Dewey said. “And I’ve always said, if you do a quality product, that’s the best advertisement. What happens is, kids are coming in here and working with me, and then they’re going back to their teams, and all of their coaches and parents and players are all noticing drastic change.”
“The growth of the players is what really [draws in more people],” he added. “It’s one thing to have a beautiful facility, but if kids are coming in and they’re not getting better, they’re not learning [...] no one’s going to come back. The real trick is that the kids that are coming here are improving drastically.”
Dewey said that the focus of every training session–whether it be individual or group based–is the development of fundamentals over all else.
“To see the growth of the kids, to me, it’s really about developing a good strong base for the fundamentals of it,” he said. “We really try to emphasize the strong fundamentals. It all starts with their foundation.”
As more and more players find their way to the Rhode Island Basketball Academy, Dewey said the facility is readying for its new youth league, which will bring together kids from all surrounding towns.
“We’re actually just starting a youth league next month. We’re going to combine all of the neighboring towns,” Dewey said. “It’s going to be a fun league where kids can get customized names on the back of the jerseys.”
The youth league will include eight games for each team, as well as a practice each week and playoffs at the end of the season.
He also said that, with AAU and other leagues being so competitive, the Rhode Island Basketball Academy youth league will also focus on being fun.
“We play AAU and it’s just really competitive.” Dewey said. “We want to do something where you can meet kids from other towns and not always be playing against them, but play with them. And build some friendships.”
Another reason for starting the league is to give children a more feasible alternative than other leagues.
“Maybe they can’t make AAU teams because they’re not good enough, or because it’s a big financial commitment for some of those travel and AAU teams,” Dewey said. “So we wanted to do something that was reasonably priced for kids who love basketball.”
“Once recreational leagues end, and if you don’t play AAU, your basketball season’s over,” he added. “And there’s a lot of kids that just love basketball that just want to play.”
While the cost to join the youth league is $100, Dewey said he was working with sponsors to help anyone who can’t financially afford it to still be able to participate.
Dewey also said that the Rhode Island Basketball Academy is looking into starting other leagues in the near-future, including three-on-three and adult leagues.
The youth league will be open to all children in either fifth and sixth or seventh and eighth grade. Tryouts will be held on March 14, and the actual league will begin the week of March 23.
Anyone interested in joining the youth league at Rhode Island Basketball Academy can register at ribasketballacademy.com/registration. For more information, or to learn more about training opportunities, visit ribasketballacademy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.