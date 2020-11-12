NORTH KINGSTOWN – Next week, the offshore wind project Revolution Wind will be hosting virtual informational sessions for the North Kingstown community and other Rhode Islanders. The sessions will be live online on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.
During the sessions, the Revolution Wind team from Ørsted and Eversource will share project updates, including details on our planned transmission cable route in North Kingstown, and answer questions from the community.
Members of the public are all invited to attend. Those interested in attending should register at revolution-wind.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.