NORTH KINGSTOWN – During the North Kingstown Town Council meeting on Monday, several residents came forward to address the odor coming from a nearby farm, which has started growing hemp.
Located near residential neighborhoods, Sodco Turf is a 500-acre turf farm. However, after Congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill, which removed hemp from the list of controlled substances, the president of Sodco, Dawson Hodgson, began growing hemp, with 65 acres of bushes planted on the farm.
Since the harvest began in August, however, residents said that the smell emanating from the farm– which most compared to the smell of marijuana–had become a serious problem.
“I want to be able to enjoy my yard, my pool, leaving open the windows in the nice weather. We haven’t been able to do that. I don’t know what we can do,” said Carol Sabourin, who lives close to the farm. “I know that there’s a lot of neighbors here that agree with me that nobody wants Sodco to fail.”
