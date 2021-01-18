In 2018 North Kingstown voters approved a $27 million Bond Referendum to make improvements to various parts of the town.
Soon, one of the projects funded through the bond is expected to be completed.
During the North Kingstown Town Council meeting on Monday night the council awarded a $299,160 contract to Strategic Solutions Team of Providence which will be tasked with making renovations and improvements to the town’s park and recreation restroom buildings.
Town Manager Ralph Mollis said that they are excited to get the ball rolling.
“This is an exciting and long-anticipated project, complimenting the improvements being made at our parks and playgrounds this spring”, Mollis said in a statement following the meeting. “These improvements have been anticipated by our residents for many months. The result will be renovated public restrooms, new fixtures, ADA improvements, easier to maintain buildings and facilities we can be proud of.”
The project is funded through the $27 million bond referendum that sent $13.5 million to the school department and $13.5 million to the town. The school funding was used primarily for the new turf field and track at the high school.
For the town the $13.5 million was allocated primarily for funding the closure of the landfill, paving, improvements to Wilson Park Soccer Field, various capital improvements (restrooms and facilities included) and renovation & restoration of Town Hall), according to Mollis.
Renovations and improvements will be made to:
• The Wilson Park Baseball Field Restrooms & Concession Stand
• The Wilson Park Soccer Field & Playground Restrooms & Concession Stand
• The Wickford Village Public Restrooms
• The Town Beach Restrooms & Concession Stand
• Ryan Park Restrooms & Concession Stand
• McGinn Park Restrooms & Concession Stand
• Signal Rock Park Restrooms & Concession Stand
The renovations and improvements will include, but not be limited to:
• Replacement of fixtures
• Replacement and improvements to floorings and walls
• Repairs and replacements to restroom facilities
• ADA accessibility improvements
• Roof repair and replacements
• Carpentry work, curbing, flashing, etc.
Mollis thanked the council, residents and Public Works for making this happen.
“I want to thank Public Works for their efforts in drafting the proposal and getting it awarded via the RFP Process, the Town Council for their support and approval of this project and the residents of North Kingstown for their support of this project,” he said.
According to Mollis they expect the improvements and renovations of the park buildings to be completed by the end of the spring.
