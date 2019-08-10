Last week, the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) informed the public that, as part of the second phase of the road deck project, reduced speeds would be enforced on Route 138 and the Newport Pell Bridge.
As part of the operation, law enforcement will focus on citing drivers exceeding speed limits, as well as distracted driving, along Route 138 and the Newport Pell Bridge. The speed limit for this area is regularly 40 mph, however, throughout the duration of the road deck project the speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.
Reduced speeds and distracted driving enforcements began last week.
For the full story, pick up this week's Standard Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.