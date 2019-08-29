NORTH KINGSTOWN – As summer is coming to an end, the North Kingstown Town Beach will be transformed into a showcase to promote the many different recreational locations throughout the town. For the event, which is called “ReDiscover NK,” the beach will be divided into themed sites, while offering guests options for food, drinks and activities.
During the event, which will be held in September, the beach will be broken up into eight sites, all with different themes. The sites will include the entrance; recreational businesses; sit and enjoy; view of the bay; boat and kayak; the water show; playground and sports; and hike and bike.
ReDiscover NK also ties in with the Brick Fundraiser, an initiative to raise funds for improvements to current recreational sites. The fundraiser asks for residents to purchase a brick, which will then be personally engraved and used in the construction of the concession stand at the town beach complex.
ReDiscover NK will take place at the North Kingstown Town Beach on Saturday, Sept. 14, from noon to 4 p.m. The event is free, though bricks will be on sale for the fundraiser.
For the full story, pick up this week's Standard Times.
