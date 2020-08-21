NORTH KINGSTOWN – This week, the North Kingstown Recreation Department issued an announcement regarding their programming to "keep kids moving and safe during the pandemic."
The announcement read:
"This Fall we will continue to offer Running programming, Tennis clinics, Softball pitching clinics, our Babysitter’s course and Home Alone Safety courses, and Field hockey. We are working with all of our instructors to find ways to bring you our regular programming and indoor programming including Drama, Busy Bodies, Art, and, Wrestling. NEW this FALL: BASKETBALL for Grades K-4, outdoors at Mcginn Park starting Sept 5. This will replace the indoor program for this age group. Grades 5-8: TBA. We are working carefully with schools during this time and we hope to be able to bring you more programming in Late fall and Early Winter.
"For all information regarding programming you may go to NorthKingstown.org and follow the recreation links, email recreationsecretary@northkingstown.org or kbodington@northkingstown.org, or call 268-1540.
Hope to see you out on the fields!"
