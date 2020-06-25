This week, the North Kingstown Recreation Department issued information about beach passes and food truck vendors:
Beach passes:
Beach passes are sold outside the Town Hall through at least July 17. The hours are Monday and Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They will not be sold outside of these hours at the Town Hall due to COVID-19 and they are not sold at the Town Beach at any time. Please bring license and registration and proof of residency if you wish to get the resident rate.
Rates: resident senior is $5, and resident non-senior is $10. Non-resident rates are double the resident rates. All information and mail-in passes can be found on northkingstown.org, follow the recreation links.
Food truck vendors:
Grab a sweet treat from The Cupcakory serving gourmet cupcakes Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or The Supa Dupa Food Truck will be there on Wednesday, Saturdays, and Sundays with an assortment to choose from.
