NORTH KINGSTOWN/EXETER – Leading up to the General Election on Nov. 3, the North Kingstown Standard Times will be featuring a Question and Answer series with North Kingstown and Exeter candidates for town council and school committee.
Questions will focus on local issues in both towns, focusing on matters like COVID-19, the economy, school departments and the environment, among other topics.
This week’s question, for North Kingstown School Committee candidates, was:
The North Kingstown High School start time (7:15 a.m.) has long been discussed, with parents and students requesting a later start to the day. If elected, what would you do to address the high school start time?
And the question for Exeter-West Greenwich School Committee candidates was:
What are some of the most pressing issues facing the Exeter-West Greenwich School District? And if elected, how would you address these issues?
