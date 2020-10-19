NORTH KINGSTOWN/EXETER – Leading up to the General Election on Nov. 3, the North Kingstown Standard Times will be featuring a Question and Answer series with North Kingstown and Exeter candidates for town council and school committee.
North Kingstown
This week’s question, for North Kingstown School Committee candidates, is:
The North Kingstown High School start time (7:15 a.m.) has long been discussed, with parents and students requesting a later start to the day. If elected, what would you do to address the high school start time?
The following answers from candidates appear below by town and in alphabetical order. Candidates were asked to keep their responses to 175 words or less.
JENNIFER HOSKINS (D): When looking at the school start times and trying to [...] change them, we [must] look at how they came about. Years ago school committee members chose to cut down the fleet of busses [...] to make their budget work for several years in a row. This was because prior town councils level funded the school department meaning they received only what they had received the prior year. The problem with level funding is that there are inherent expenses that go up no matter what. Being stuck with tough budgets they decided to one by one eliminate bus routes, thereby decreasing the fleet by three or four buses. As a result of these cuts, [NK] has the earliest high school start times and the latest elementary school start times in the state. An analysis was completed last year to see what could be done besides increasing the budget to attempt to change the school start times. Unfortunately the only way for this to happen is to add back the bus routes that were cut thereby increasing the budget.
Hoskins is an incumbent on the North Kingstown School Committee seeking reelection.
ROBERT JONES (R): NKHS start times have generated much discussion and study since 2012. Recall the school committee of 2012 made the cuts to busing that brought early start times, cuts that could have been made elsewhere if that committee had prioritized adjustments based on educational impact.
After many reviews, the solutions are well known. School consolidation will, but that will take years. Changing the rotation between elementary and high school start times would, but that is not without impacts. In 2019, the committee asked our state legislatures to correct the fact North Kingstown has been excluded from reimbursement for private school busing; that would help fund extra transportation but our local representatives have failed to act on this request.
Fixing this problem now requires additional buses, which can only come from sustained infusion of funding or appropriate reallocation within the current budget. Having managed an organization with a $100M budget and having 7 years of experience understanding the district’s finances, I am the most experienced member to help find those resources without creating other impacts on students.
Jones is an incumbent on the North Kingstown School Committee seeking reelection.
JENNIFER LIMA (D): The AAP, CDC, and AMA all recommend that middle and high schools start class no earlier than 8:30 a.m. for students’ health. So, what would it take to make the switch, how much would it cost, and what impact would this have on our students and families? The current busing system, and the cost to change it, have always been presented as the biggest barriers. However, there have been some changes to the bus runs and bell times at the schools this year because of Covid so adjusting them may not be as unthinkable as it once was. (Granted busing is at a reduced level.) However, we would need to assess what else would be affected. Some families need their older children at home in the afternoons for childcare reasons, some high school students need to be at work in the afternoon to contribute to the family income, also interscholastic sports and clubs need to be considered. What is most important to our community? Once we know that, we can determine a path forward.
Lima is a newcomer to the field, seeking first time election to the North Kingstown School Committee.
JACOB MATHER (D): North Kingstown is unique in that our high school has the earliest start time in the state and two of our elementary schools have the latest start times in the state. This is not only a burden on our teachers and students, but also a burden on our community and our working parents. With limited busses to balance our staggered start times we are forced to use our bussing resources to their maximum capacity to get our student population to and from our nine schools. Our busses start running before 6am, transporting students to the high school, and wrap up after 9:30 a.m. dropping kids off at our elementary schools (with middle school drop offs in between). One of the only obstacles standing in our way for adjusting and balancing these unprecedented and unhealthy start times is the enormous cost of bussing. At over $80K per year per bus this is a financial obstacle we must prioritize. We must increase our bus fleet in order to adjust our start times to a safe and healthy place.
Mather is an incumbent on the North Kingstown School Committee seeking reelection.
HANNAH ZANGARI (R): Start times for all NK schools, especially the 7:15 a.m. high school start time, will be a priority for me if I am elected to serve on the School Committee. Back when the current start times were decided, the School Committee had other options for start times and budget cuts. I fully appreciate the need to make budget cuts. However, there must be better judgment in making reasonable budget cuts going forward.
Numerous studies show that insufficient sleep is common among high school students and can lead to poor academic performance and increased health risks. The need for a later high school start time is clear, but solving the issue really comes down to the cost and coordination of bussing. Concern about school start times has been present for years and can no longer be pushed off. Finding a fiscally responsible way to implement a later start time for the high school needs to be fully addressed and decided by the School Committee.
Zangari is a newcomer to the field, seeking first time election to the North Kingstown School Committee.
Exeter
This week’s question, for Exeter-West Greenwich School Committee candidates, is:
What are some of the most pressing issues facing the Exeter-West Greenwich School District? And if elected, how would you address these issues?
PAUL MCFADDEN (R): (McFadden did not respond to requests for comment.)
McFadden is an incumbent on the Exeter-West Greenwich School Committee seeking reelection.
MICHAEL PICILLO (R): (Picillo did not respond to requests for comment.)
Picillo is a newcomer to the field, seeking first time election to the Exeter-West Greenwich School Committee.
