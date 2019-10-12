EXETER – With several projects still in line for review, the Exeter Town Council and staff discussed on Monday the status of utility-scale solar development in town.
Council President Cal Ellis said that he asked the town planner, Ashley HahnSweet, to give an update after hearing from residents that the proposed utilityscale solar projects were being held up or delayed by the planning board.
“We all know that there have been a number of proposed projects,” said Ellis. “I’ve had a number of people who have said to me that they’ve all been held up by the planning board. I said that, as far as I know, is not the case.”
