NORTH KINGSTOWN – During the North Kingstown School Committee meeting on Tuesday, parents and students took to the podium during public comment and requested that the committee and town address the time schools start in the district. The main area of discussion was the start time at the high school–which, at 7:15 a.m., is the earliest in the state–however, the later start times at the elementary schools were also discussed.
School start times have long been an issue in North Kingstown, with commissions and studies happening in the past to determine how the high school could have a later start time. And though past and present members of the school committee and town council have been in favor of making the start time at the high school later, they have continually run into logistical and financial obstacles in trying to do so, such as a lack of busing and the overall size of the district.
This week, however, students and parents once again raised the issue to the school committee and administration, asking members to make the start times a priority going into the 2020-2021 budget process.
Almost everyone who spoke during public comment spoke to the negative effects of insufficient sleep, which can take a toll on students’ mental health, academic performance and social skills. Several also pointed to other Rhode Island towns, such as East Greenwich and Barrington, which have recently made the school start times later.
“The evidence is clear that later start times at the high school best support students’ academic, psychological and physical growth,” said Jennifer McCann, a parent of a student at the high school. “North Kingstown has a proud tradition of being a leader in education in the state and it’s time for us to lead in this initiative as well.”
According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, teenagers between ages 13 and 18 should regularly get between eight and ten hours of sleep per day for good health. If adolescents don’t get enough sleep, the academy states, they are more likely to suffer from symptoms of depression, be overweight, engage in unhealthy risk behaviors such as drinking and using illegal drugs, and perform poorly in school.
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) also states that evidence strongly implicates earlier school start times–or anything before 8:30 a.m.–as a key modifiable contributor to insufficient sleep, as well as circadian rhythm disruption.
“The AAP strongly supports the efforts of school districts to optimize sleep in students and urges high schools and middle schools to aim for start times that allow students the opportunity to achieve optimal levels of sleep (8.5–9.5 hours) and to improve physical (eg, reduced obesity risk) and mental (eg, lower rates of depression) health, safety (eg, drowsy driving crashes), academic performance, and quality of life,” the academy wrote.
While parents and students referenced studies like these in their comments, they also discussed national movements for the cause, such as Start School Later, a non-profit organization dedicated to healthy, safe, equitable school hours.
“I believe that now is the time to make that happen,” Pamela Ong, another parent, said. “There’s a national movement called Start School Later […] Communities across the country are moving to later start times for high school.”
Ong also pointed out that town councilors who were elected last year, such as Mary Brimer and Stacey Elliott, have made later school start time at the high school a priority.
“I think now is probably an opportune time because there are town council members who support it and want to fund it and have asked for it to be a priority,” she added. “We should strike while the iron is hot with the town council.”
Paul Vento, father of Joseph Vento, the school committee’s student representative, acknowledged the financial and logistic difficulties, however, he added that the later start time at the high school was still a priority.
“We’re first in the state to start school at the high school, the earliest start time of the whole state,” Vento said. “We’re also last in the state when it comes to the elementary start time.”
“Can we address that in this year’s budget?” he asked. “The requirements, I’m sure, are both financial and logistics […] What I’m asking you to do as a board is to come together and figure it out. There’s a way to find a mutually agreeable solution for all. It’s time to do it.”
And Jacob Gagnon, a student at the high school, echoed Vento, calling into question the prioritization of students’ health and well being.
“If changing school start times is a money issue, why is the town willing to spend so much money on buildings and relocation when they could be spending it on humans and making sure that they’re ready to learn and they’re not being affected mentally by the really early start times?” Gagnon asked.
After the meeting, superintendent Philip Auger said on Wednesday that the issue of school start times would most likely be taken up during next week’s joint meeting of the school committee and town council.
“The school start time issue has a long history,” Auger said. “I know there are members of the town council that are very interested in this, as well as the school committee.”
He said that the main difficulty in addressing the start times was the bus fleet, which would need to be increased in order to change the time schools begin. However, he added that during the budget process, increasing the bus fleet has been traditionally “put off” year after year.
“The problem that we’re facing seems to be the funding that would be needed to increase our bus fleet,” he said. “When you come to budget time and every dollar counts, that item is never a top priority. Other items become priorities that you really need more than the bus issue right now, so it gets put off year after year after year.”
He also said that, while he appreciated comparisons between other districts like East Greenwich and Barrington, changing school start times in North Kingstown presented a unique challenge.
“I appreciate those comparisons but both of those towns have significantly less square footage and significantly fewer students,” he said. “A lot depends on where their fleet is compared to where they need it to be to make the changes. For them, that might be a couple of buses away. For us, we feel it’s probably a lot more than that.”
Auger went on to say that the next step in seriously addressing school start times would be to commission an outside agency to look at ways of feasibly making the start time at the high school later.
“The first step I’d like to take is have an outside agency look at this for us and tell us if you do the following things you can improve your start times this way,” he said. “It gives people some choices and a realistic estimate about [cost], how much you can improve your start times and when you can expect them to improve.”
“I think it would be in our interest to know that further,” he continued. “We’re starting to take some steps to getting such a study.”
Since starting his role as superintendent eight years ago, Auger said that the topic of changing school start times has been discussed and attempted. And while he understands the harm that early start times have on students, the issue comes down to logistics and figuring out the best path forward–something an outside study could help with.
“Since I’ve been superintendent for eight years, there’s been more than one presentation to school committees about the logistics of this and the science that students are talking about in terms of sleep and what teenagers need,” he said. “I think everyone on the committee gets that point. It’s figuring out the logistics of finding the right mix where start times are in the right place and the bus fleet can handle that run.”
The school committee and town council will discuss school start times, among other budgetary issues, during their joint meeting next Monday, Dec. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.