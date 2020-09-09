NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Rhode Island Primary Election took place on Tuesday, and while the Board of Elections is still busy counting mail-in ballots, the preliminary results were made available for local party races.
North Kingstown alone saw more than 1,900 mail-in ballot applications–a much larger amount than in past primary elections. With so many potential mail-in ballots still left for the Board of Elections to review, the preliminary results are still subject to change and in no way considered final.
According to North Kingstown town clerk Jeannette Alyward, the Board of Elections said it hoped to publish the mail-in ballot counts as early as Thursday, Sept. 10, though it could take longer.
“I spoke with the Board of Elections this morning and they are pretty confident that they will publish the mail ballot counts by Thursday morning,” Alyward said on Tuesday.
Alyward said that, though she was not sure of the exact number of mail-in ballots received, it was far more than recent primaries.
While the Republican primary in North Kingstown did not see any competitive races, the Democratic primary included competitive races for the town council and Rhode Island Senate District 36 (North Kingstown, Narragansett), as well as an unprecedented number of candidates for the Democratic Town Committee.
The following results are based on information made available on the Board of Elections website as of Wednesday at 2:42 p.m. This article will be updated as more information is made available regarding the mail-in and emergency ballot count.
There were seven Democratic candidates for the town council, with voters being asked to choose up to five to move onto the General Election, where they will face off against Republican and Independent candidates. Democratic candidates in the primary included current council president Greg Mancini and current councilor Richard Welch, as well as newcomers Katherine Anderson, Brad Artery, John Kliever, Kimberly Ann Page and Rickey Thompson.
According to the preliminary results, the top five vote getters in the primary for town council, in order of most to least votes received, were: Page (18.6 percent of the vote), Mancini (17.3 percent), Anderson (16.9 percent), Kliever (14.6 percent) and Artery (13.8 percent).
Thompson came in sixth, with 9.6 percent of the votes, and Welch came in seventh, with 9.3 percent.
Voters were also asked to choose up to 53 out of 88 candidates for the Democratic Town Council–an unprecedentedly large number of candidates to choose from. Normally, if a resident is interested in joining the town committee, they would need to simply fill out the correct paperwork to become a member. However, because of such a large number of candidates, the Democratic Town Committee decided to go through a ballot process to determine who would become a member.
The Democratic Town Committee also became a point of contention during the campaign, with the current chair, Jim Grundy, alleging that a bulk of the candidates were progressives seeking to push the party platform leftwards. A group of more progressive candidates have also been urging voters to choose specific contenders, using the hashtag #53forChange on social media.
As of Wednesday at 2:42 p.m., Mancini, Kliever and Page topped the ballot for the Democratic Town Committee, with 3.2 percent, 2.6 percent and 2.6 percent of the votes, respectively. Rep. Julie Casimiro (North Kingstown), who is running unopposed for reelection, received the fourth most votes, with 2.3 percent. Julia Kliever, who received 2.3 percent of the vote, and Suzanne Mancini, who received 2.1 percent, came in sixth and seventh, respectively, with Anderson receiving the eighth most votes at 2.1 percent. (For more information about the Democratic Town Committee candidates, visit elections.ri.gov.)
And as of Tuesday at 2:42 p.m., Alana Dimario received 71.3 percent of the vote, with her primary opponent Ellen Waxman receiving 28.7 percent.
For more information about the North Kingstown Primary Election results, and to check for updates, visit, www.ri.gov/election/results/2020/statewide_primary/north_kingstown/.
