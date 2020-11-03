NORTH KINGSTOWN/EXETER – While the Rhode Island Board of Elections have not yet finalized the data, preliminary results for the 2020 election were made available starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with mail ballot and early in-person ballots being added throughout the night. These results are considered unofficial.
As of Wednesday, the turnout of voters across Rhode Island was more than 482,000 residents–roughly 60 percent of all registered voters in the state. The voter turnout was over 100 percent of the total in 2016 and spread relatively evenly among options, with more than 168,800 election day voters, 164,000 mail ballot voters and 149,000 early voters.
Voters were asked to choose up to five out of the nine candidates running for the North Kingstown Town Council. The preliminary results were posted to the Board of Elections’ website, however they did not include all early in-person voting and mail ballots, which make up a majority of ballots cast.
Though the preliminary results are unofficial, as of Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., current council president Greg Mancini (D) received the most amount of votes, with 8,310. Newcomer Kimberly Page (D) received the second most (7,991), councilor Kerry McKay (R) received the third most (7,354), newcomer Katherine Anderson (D) received the fourth most and councilor Mary Brimer (R) received the fifth most (7,158).
Councilor Kevin Maloney (I), Randy Wietman (R), Jack Kliever (D) and Brad Artery (D), received the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth most votes, respectively, as of Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.
Town voters were also asked to choose up to three candidates for school committee.
As of Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., newcomer Jennifer Lima (D) received the most votes (8,650), current committee member Jennifer Hoskins (D) received the second and newcomer Hannah Zangari (R) received the third most votes.
Current members Jacob Mather (D) received the fourth most votes (7,522) and Robert Jones (6,290) received the fifth most.
Voters were also asked to choose between two candidates for Senate District 35 (East Greenwich, North Kingstown, South Kingstown, Narragansett), with incumbent Bridget Valverde (D) being challenged by Charles Callanan (R).
As of Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., Valverde (8,926) leads Callanan (7,272) in total voters, according to the preliminary results.
Three candidates ran for Senate District 36 (Narragansett, North Kingstown) as well, including Doreen Costa (R), Alana DiMario (D) and Matthew Mannix (I). As of Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., DiMario received the most votes (8,068), while Costa received 6,598 and Mannix 1,703.
In Exeter, voters were asked to choose up to five candidates for town council out of 10. According to the preliminary results, newcomer Michael Lefebrve (R) received the most votes (1,786), incumbent Cal Ellis (D) the second most (1,659), incumbent Daniel Patterson (R) the third most (1,643), newcomer Olivia DeFrancesco (D) the fourth most (1,551) and former councilor Frank Maher (R) received the fifth most (1,535).
Current councilor Frank DiGregorio (I), former councilor Raymond Morrissey (I), current councilor Manny Andrews (D), current councilor Robert "Mike" Conn (D) and Andrew Patty (I) received the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth most votes, respectively.
Only two school committee candidates were running in Exeter–Paul McFadden (R) and Michael Picillo (R)–with voters being asked to choose up to two.
According to the preliminary results, incumbent Senator Elaine Morgan (R-Dist. 34, Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Richmond, West Greenwich) held a lead over challenger Jennifer Douglas (D), with 8,456 votes compared to 6,752, respectively. And incumbent Representative Justin Price (R-Dist. 39, Hopkinton, Exeter, Richmond) also led challenger Megan Cotter (D). Price received 3,922 votes, while Cotter trailed behind him with 3,428 votes.
This article will be updated as more information is made available.
