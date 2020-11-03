NORTH KINGSTOWN/EXETER – While the Rhode Island Board of Elections are still busy counting all ballots, preliminary results for the 2020 election were made available starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Thousands of mail and early in-person ballots have yet to be tallied in the preliminary results, and the following information is unofficial and still subject to change over the course of the next few days.
As of Tuesday night, the turnout of voters across Rhode Island was more than 482,000 residents–roughly 60 percent of all registered voters in the state. The voter turnout was over 100 percent of the total in 2016 and spread relatively evenly among options, with more than 168,800 election day voters, 164,000 mail ballot voters and 149,546 early voters.
Voters were asked to choose up to five out of the nine candidates running for the North Kingstown Town Council. The preliminary results were posted to the Board of Elections’ website, however they did not include all early in-person voting and mail ballots, which make up a majority of ballots cast.
Though the preliminary results are unofficial and subject to change, Republicans topped the ballot as of Tuesday night, with town council incumbents Kerry McKay receiving 2,591 votes and Mary Brimer receiving 2,534 votes, while challenger Randy Wietman received the third most votes, with 2,454. Kevin Maloney, an incumbent and Independent candidate for reelection, received 2,128 votes. And current council president Greg Mancini, a Democrat, received the fifth most votes, with 1,720.
Newcomers Kimberly Page, Katherine Anderson, Jack Kliever and Brad Artery received the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth most votes, respectively, as of Tuesday at 11 p.m.
Town voters were also asked to choose up to three candidates for school committee.
Republicans also received the most votes for school committee, according to the preliminary results, as of Tuesday at 11 p.m. Newcomer Hannah Zangari received the most votes, with 2,785 votes, and current vice-chair of the school committee, Robert Jones, received the second most votes, with 2,278. Newcomer Jennifer Lima (D) received the third most votes, with 1,847. Current members of the school committee, Jennifer Hoskins (D) and Jacob Mather (D), received the fourth and fifth most votes, respectively.
Voters were also asked to choose between two candidates for Senate District 35 (East Greenwich, North Kingstown, South Kingstown, Narragansett), with incumbent Bridget Valverde (D) being challenged by Charles Callanan (R).
As of Tuesday at 11 p.m., and without mail and early in-person ballots accounted for, Callanan held an early lead, with 4,231 votes compared to Valverde’s 3,143.
Three candidates ran for Senate District 36 (Narragansett, North Kingstown) as well, including Doreen Costa (R), Alana DiMario (D) and Matthew Mannix (I). As of Tuesday at 11 p.m., Costa held an early lead, with 2,975 votes across the state, compared to DiMario, who received 2,138 votes, and Mannix, who received 827 votes.
In Exeter, voters were asked to choose up to five candidates for town council out of 10, though, by 11 p.m. on Tuesday, only three out of four precincts reported results. According to the preliminary results, which are not considered official and still subject to change, Republicans saw an early lead, with Michael Lefebrve receiving the most votes (1,320), incumbent Daniel Patterson receiving the second most (1,217) and Frank Maher receiving the third most (1,170). Current council president Cal Ellis (D) received the fourth most votes, with 1,027, and newcomer Olivia DeFrancesco receiving the fifth most, with 967 votes.
Only two school committee candidates were running in Exeter–Paul McFadden (R) and Michael Picillo (R)–with voters being asked to choose up to two.
According to the preliminary results, not including mail and early in-person ballots, incumbent Senator Elaine Morgan (R-Dist. 34, Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Richmond, West Greenwich) held an early lead over challenger Jennifer Douglas (D). And incumbent Representative Justin Price (R-Dist. 39, Hopkinton, Exeter, Richmond) also led challenger Megan Cotter (D).
This article will be updated as more information is made available.
