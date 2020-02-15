NORTH KINGSTOWN – Last week, the North Kingstown Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Frenchtown Road.
After responding, police learned that two males, age 20 and 19, in a 2007 gray Hyundai when they were shot at by a passenger of a silver or light blue minivan.
There were no injuries to the two males or any innocent by-standers, police said. No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.
Police also said that, at this point in their investigation, the shooting appears to be gang related.
East Greenwich Police and Rhode Island State Police also responded to the scene to assist.
During Monday’s North Kingstown Town Council meeting, council president Greg Mancini issued his appreciation to the police officers involved, and requested that town manager Ralph Mollis pass the acknowledgment to the police department.
“There was an incident off of Frenchtown Road this week involving our police and I want to thank them and the way they acted,” Mancini said. “Pass the council’s appreciation to the police department for keeping the community safe.”
