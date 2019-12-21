NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Town of North Kingstown is bracing for the upcoming Polar Plunge, an event that invites residents from the town and beyond to take a running start into the frigid ocean and jump in, ringing in the beginning of the new year.
While the town has held previous polar plunges in the past, they were traditionally hosted by the West Bay YMCA. But now, after the West Bay Y was closed and replaced by the Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) Wellness Center earlier this year, the role of organizing and hosting the event fell to the town’s recreation department for the first time.
Last year, the CEO of YMCA of Greater Providence, Steven G. O’Donnell, announced the planned closure of the West Bay building, citing fiscal and major infrastructural issues.
“With the absence of the local YMCA, one of my concerns was the loss of the Polar Plunge that they hosted at our North Kingstown Town Beach,” said Chelsey Dumas-Gibbs, the director of the recreation department. “The hardest part in planning was trying to decide what day and time to host the ‘new’ event.”
Dumas-Gibbs and staff ultimately decided to host the event on New Year’s Day, with festivities beginning at 12:30 p.m. and the plunge at 1 p.m. sharp. The day will feature special shirts on sale, coffee and Allie’s Donuts, a few small games and a “friendly polar bear” for photo opportunities, all leading up to the main event: the plunge into the ocean.
And though this was the first year the department has organized the Polar Plunge, Dumas-Gibbs said the opportunity gave the town a chance to broadcast it’s “stunning” beach to surrounding communities.
“I wanted to attract people from other cities and towns and tried not to compete with them and of course follow the tide schedule,” she said. “It is important to bring people in from other areas to come to our beach campus and see the beauty of our town and our beach.”
Though Dumas-Gibbs was recently appointed to the role of recreation director, she has worked in the department for years. This experience, she said, has given her insight into how unaware people are of the North Kingstown Town Beach.
“Being in the recreation department as long as I have it is surprising to me how many people from other towns aren’t aware of our beach,” she said. “It may be a smaller beach in comparison to the coastlines in Narraganset or South Kingstown, but certainly equally as stunning.”
The Polar Plunge is a free event, however, there is a $5 requested donation that will go towards the ReDiscover NK initiative, which focuses on the updates and renovations to the beach campus and other fields and playgrounds within the town.
During the summer, the recreation department organized its first ReDiscover NK event, which saw the town beach divided into themed sites–an “Epcot-style” venue–while offering guests options for food, drinks and activities.
The Polar Plunge will take place on Jan. 1, 2020 at the North Kingstown Town Beach, with festivities beginning at 12:30 p.m. and the plunge at 1 p.m.
