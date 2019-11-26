NORTH KINGSTOWN – After a pair of cats in particularly bad conditions were brought to the Pet Refuge organized by the North Kingstown-Exeter Animal Protection League (NKEAPL), the animal shelter acted immediately, getting both cats veterinary treatment that is expected to cost thousands.
While one of the cats, Chantel, did not survive the ordeal, Coal, the second cat, spent days receiving veterinary treatment, and will need long term nutritional care. And though he appears to be stabilizing, the cost of Coal’s current and future medical bills are quickly adding up, leaving the animal shelter to turn to GoFundMe, an online crowdfunding website, to make up for the high cost.
The GoFundMe campaign's goal is set at $4,000.
To make a donation or learn more about Coal’s story, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/abandoned-and-starving-cats-need-care. And to learn more about the NKEAPL Pet Refuge, visit http://nkeapl.org.
