NORTH KINGSTOWN – Ahead of the official grand opening, a ribbon cutting for the Ocean State Community Wellness Center was held last Thursday, with members of the community, town council and general assembly all in attendance.
And after months of preparation, demolition and renovation, the new Ocean State Community Wellness Center opened its doors to the public last week.
The facility includes a full gym with cardio machines, free weights and free motion machines; functional training areas with turf, sleds, bikes and platforms; group fitness, such as yoga, barre and step; and a physical therapy center.
