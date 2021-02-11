One dead after shots fired in N.K. neighborhood

On February 10, 2021 at 4:13 p.m., the North Kingstown Police Department received multiple calls for a person firing gunshots at a residence located at 100 Peachtree Road.
Upon arrival, police located a deceased white male lying in the roadway with a handgun in front of the residence. Three people were located unharmed inside the residence.
The NKPD Detective Division is actively investigating the scene and interviewing witnesses to determine what occurred. The medical examiner’s office was requested and responded to the scene.
