Lesa Meng Award

Quinn Jones (left) and Ben Forman (right), recent graduates of Narragansett High School, were awarded a 2019 Narrow River Preservation Association Lesa Meng College Scholarship by Dr. Veronica Berounsky, NRPA Vice President, in June. 

 Submitted photo

The Narrow River Preservation Association (NRPA) awarded four college-bound Rhode Islanders with the Lesa Meng College Scholarship, a $1,000 award presented annually to recent high school graduates who have focused on environmentally oriented activities both in and out of school. 

Since 1993, NRPA has awarded scholarships to seniors graduating from high schools in the Narrow River Watershed as part of its Youth Environmental Education Program. The scholarship was later renamed the NRPA Lesa Meng College Scholarship in honor of the former NRPA board member who passed away in 2006. 

Deanna Phan (North Kingstown), Quinn Jones (Narragansett), Ben Forman (Narragansett) and Olivia Kelly (South Kingstown) all received the scholarship for their committed effort to bettering the environment. 

