The Narrow River Preservation Association (NRPA) awarded four college-bound Rhode Islanders with the Lesa Meng College Scholarship, a $1,000 award presented annually to recent high school graduates who have focused on environmentally oriented activities both in and out of school.
Since 1993, NRPA has awarded scholarships to seniors graduating from high schools in the Narrow River Watershed as part of its Youth Environmental Education Program. The scholarship was later renamed the NRPA Lesa Meng College Scholarship in honor of the former NRPA board member who passed away in 2006.
Deanna Phan (North Kingstown), Quinn Jones (Narragansett), Ben Forman (Narragansett) and Olivia Kelly (South Kingstown) all received the scholarship for their committed effort to bettering the environment.
For the full story, pick up this week's Standard Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.