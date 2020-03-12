In light of the COVID 19 Virus and in an effort to protect our community and do all we can to help control its spread, [the Town of North Kingstown is] taking the following steps regarding the Town Council’s meeting this Monday night, March 16.
- Although we understand you have a 1st Amendment Right to attend the meeting, we are strongly discouraging anyone who is sick or is suffering from flu like symptoms from attending Monday Night’s meeting.
- We are also discouraging anyone 60 years of age or older or anyone with an underlying medical condition from attending Monday Night’s meeting.
- We are encouraging anyone who falls within the above categories and does not attend the meeting, but wishes to provide public comment on any of the Agenda items, to send an email with brief comments to jalyward@northkingstown.org. Your email will be read by the Council President during the Public Comment portion of the Agenda. This policy will only be available during this time of Pandemic.
- We also encourage everyone to watch the Livestream of the meeting on www.northkingstown.org.
- For those who wish to attend Monday Night’s Council Meeting, we will do our best to space the general public seating in order to reduce exposure and possible transmission.
- Thank you for your understanding, patience and cooperation during this challenging time. Together we can help assist all authorities in alleviating the effects of this Pandemic as best possible.
